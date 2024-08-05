FLEX’s Coverage of the 2024 IFBB Pro League Tampa Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

For more up to date information on the 2024 IFBB Pro League Tampa Pro contest click here! and follow them on instagram here!

Men’s Bodybuilding Winner: Jon Delarosa

Fitness Winner: Amber Steffen

Wellness Winner

Ben Weider Lifetime Achievement Award: Ronnie Coleman

Visit the Wings of Strength website Here for More Coverage!

All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on instagram Here!