Men’s Bodybuilding Winner: Jon Delarosa

Jon Delarosa
Pro Fitness Photos

Fitness Winner: Amber Steffen

Amber Steffen, Fitness winner
Wellness Winner

Wellness Winners
Ben Weider Lifetime Achievement Award: Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman
All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on instagram Here!