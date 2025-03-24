Dennis James assembled regular panelists Chris Cormier and Milos Sarcev, along with a very special guest in the form of Kenneth “Flex” Wheeler to tell some truths about the bodybuilding industry, in the hope that it might help those who aspire to become icons. From neglected finances to rampant needle use, here are some of the pitfalls to avoid in the pursuit of perfection.

Bodybuilding is an addictive sport that can bring fame and fortune, but on the flip side it can also prove to be a path to destruction for those that let their muscles rule their minds. In Episode 224, the boys took a trip down memory lane at the behest of host Dennis James. During the show, Chris Cormier shared that one of the biggest mistakes that he made during his career was failing to invest his money. Cormier competed between 1987 and 2007 and says that every time he sees a Starbucks, he realizes that he should have invested in land. Cormier also regrets that he had a chance to work with Red Bull when they were first getting involved in the bodybuilding industry and is kicking himself now for not following up on the opportunity.

Chasing Size Can be a Dangerous Obsession

Milos “The Mind” Sarcev also opened up, admitting that “I embarrassed myself,” by using synthol injections in order to add artificial volume to his muscle. “I blew up my arms,” he said. Sarcev, who competed between 1988 and 2003, explained that he made wrong choices as a result of starting a family, not having a steady income, and feeling under pressure to compete in a land of giants.

Chasing size was also a regret of Dennis James. The host, who competed between 1993 and 2012, says he got obsessed to the point that “I literally f*** up by physique.” The Menace says that in a period dominated by the likes of Ronnie Coleman, he felt the need to grow but did that to his detriment.

Flex Wheeler, who competed between 1985 and 2017, also named synthol as one of his big regrets. “It just got out of control,” he reflects. “Now, I look (back) at my photos, and I get really upset about it because my chest was striated, you know my back was striated, but my shoulders aren’t.” The use of synthol had robbed him of definition. “At this point in time, in my life, if I was competing, I wouldn’t do (synthol), cuz I can see it now.”

The fact that these bodybuilding icons are willing to be honest and tell the truth in order to protect future generations of bodybuilders speaks volumes about all four men. The pursuit of perfection is a valiant quest, but it is also a journey to be navigated very carefully. To view the entire podcast which goes more in depth into the use of synthol, steroids, and the dangers of needles, see below.

