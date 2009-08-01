Month Three voting begins for the FLEX Bikini Model Search Online

August 1, 2009

FLEXONLINE.COM

The Final month of the FLEX Bikini Model Search has arrived. Presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy, Month Three of the FLEX Bikini Model Search Online once again includes over 100 beautiful women!

As you know from the previous two months, today begins a two-week online voting period, which ends on August 15. After that two-week online voting period, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen and will join Month One winners Mary Jarmalowich and Katie Barnes, and Month Two winners Amanda Latona and Lindsie Renee in the 16-woman finals of the FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships in Las Vegas on Olympia Weekend!

Monthly winners receive:

– $250 USD

– A $250 gift voucher to Amazon.com

– Swimwear from Ed Hardy

– A profile in FLEX Magazine

– A profile on Flexonline.com

– A berth in the 16-woman finals of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships in Las Vegas

The overall winner of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider’s 2009 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in the 2010 FLEX Swimsuit Issue and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

