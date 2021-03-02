The first “Monday Night Muscle” of March 2021 was a big one. Hosts Shawn Ray and Bob Cicherillo were joined by IFBB Pro legend Chris “The Real Deal” Cormier. The star from the 1990s and early 2000s discussed a lot of topics in this full-length interview.

His Documentary “I Am the Real Deal”

“It shows me competing around the world, the stresses, all the trials and tribulations that come along with it, and just kind of letting the next generation know that tomorrow is now promised. Do what you can while you have the chance to, and take full advantage of competing each and every time you get a chance to compete.”

Working with Pros Today as a Coach

“It’s very challenging, and it’s very frustrating sometimes because it’s like you seen my body of work. You know I’ve been there and done that, and you know that I know what I’m talking about when it comes to what I feel it takes when I’m looking at the person, what I feel they need to improve on to bring the best package as possible to the stage to compete. It’s frustrating sometimes, but it’s so rewarding to see some people get it, what I’m asking for, and what it’s going to take. You know, running through that wall during that set.

The “Secret” That Some Young Pros Look For

“It’s not a secret. What I teach, everyone knows it. They just don’t apply it. Then, you know, people have this idea that it’s a flash. ‘I just take this, and it’s gonna happen.’ It takes time. Back in the day, we didn’t have that microwavable mentality of what we needed to do.”

Competing Against Many Greats and Finishing Second More than 20 Times

It’s been well documented how I felt about some of my placings, and some of them was second. Sometimes I look back and wonder how I took second, but at the time you want what you want. I went Venice to become a champion.”

Why He Retired After Training for a Return to the Stage

“I just found that I wasn’t going to be what I wanted to be. I didn’t want to come back and not be what the Real Deal is all about. If I can’t show you my best shot, then there’s no need to try.”

His Thoughts on Mr. Olympia Mamdouh Elssbiay at the 2020 Olympia

“When he first came out, I thought to myself ‘Ramy is a little flat.’ Then they go backstage, and they come out again, and he was fuller and harder. I was like ‘Okay, let’s see.’ He started posing, and posing, posing, posing, and somehow he was getting better with every pose, and a lot of guys were starting to falter and fade.”

Cormier also shares how he transitioned into coaching, training with Dorian Yates, how difficult it was for him when he retired from competing, his work with clinics and becoming a promoter, and shares stories from his heyday in the IFBB Pro League.

Catch this episode and every episode of Monday Night Muscle on the Digital Muscle YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m. EST.