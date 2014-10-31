As the calendar rolls into November, WWE fans have even more reason to be thankful. The company is offering new subscribers access to the WWE Network free for the month of November, as well as a simplified new price plan that will enable subscribers to pay a $9.99 monthly fee with with no further commitment, and the ability to cancel at any time they please.

The network features a virtual anthology of all things sports entertainment, from legends from Hulk Hogan to Bret “The Hitman” Hart to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, to present day superstars such as John Cena and Randy Orton. In addition to access to a video-on-demand library featuring all WWE, WCW, and ECW pay-per-views, the network features exclusive programming such as original series, reality shows and documentaries.

Grantland’s Bill Simmons said the network provides so much value, he feels like he’s “stealing money from Vince McMahon,” while Yahoo! Sports said that “all signs point to WWE having a championship product on their hands. In terms of value, USA Today called the network “a no-brainer for even casual viewers from a consumer standpoint.”

WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson said the organization is “excited to offer” subscribers the special “to experience all of our live programming, explore thousands of hours of video-on-demand content, and watch Survivor Series, one of our most popular events."

Wilson said that “research, combined with best practices in digital subscription businesses, affirms our belief that a simple, single price plan will help us continue to grow WWE Network’s subscriber base.” For more details, check out WWE.com. Survivor Series airs Sunday, Nov. 23 on WWE Network.

Check out this message about the offer from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon:

//www.youtube.com/embed/_Ac5yNpCmO8