FLEX’s Coverage of the 2026 IFBB Pro League Chicago Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

IFBB Pro League Chicago Pro 2026 Winners

Women’s Physique Division – Brooke Walker- @walkerbrooke

Women’s Physique Division - Brooke Walker
TLR Seven-Nine Photography

Women’s Wellness – Sara Gabriele @saragabrielepro

Women’s Wellness - Sara Gabriele
TLR Seven-Nine Photography

Women’s Figure Winner – Brittne Pence @bhardbody

Women’s Figure Winner - Brittne Pence
TLR Seven-Nine Photography

Men’s Classic Physique – Matt Greggo – @mattgreggo

Men’s Classic Physique - Matt Greggo
TLR Seven-Nine Photography

Women’s Fitness – Anya Fomina – @anyafominaa_

Women’s Fitness - Anya Fomina
TLR Seven-Nine Photography

Men’s 212- Esteban Fuquene Bravo – @fuquenepro

Men’s 212- Esteban Fuquene Bravo
TLR Seven-Nine Photography

Women’s Bikini – Elisa Pecini – @isapecini

Women’s Bikini - Elisa Pecini
TLR Seven-Nine Photography

Men’s Physique – Sidy Pouye – @sidypouye_

Men’s Physique - Sidy Pouye
TLR Seven-Nine Photography

Visit the IFBB Pro League Chicago Pro website Here for More Coverage!
Follow the Show’s Official Instagram @timgardnerproductions

All photos provided by Will Edwards 

You can follow Will Edwards on Instagram Here!