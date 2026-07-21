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IFBB Pro League Chicago Pro 2026 Winners

Women’s Physique Division – Brooke Walker- @walkerbrooke

Women’s Wellness – Sara Gabriele @saragabrielepro

Women’s Figure Winner – Brittne Pence @bhardbody

Men’s Classic Physique – Matt Greggo – @mattgreggo

Women’s Fitness – Anya Fomina – @anyafominaa_

Men’s 212- Esteban Fuquene Bravo – @fuquenepro

Women’s Bikini – Elisa Pecini – @isapecini

Men’s Physique – Sidy Pouye – @sidypouye_

Visit the IFBB Pro League Chicago Pro website Here for More Coverage!