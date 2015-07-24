No matter how well you plan, sometimes you have to grab something on the go. Protein bars are good in theory, but if you take a good look at the label, you’ll realize most aren’t much better than a candy bar. Many use low-quality protein sources, artificial sweeteners, simple carbs, and unnecessary fats. Our\ Supp of the Week earned that title by avoiding all of these aforementioned pitfalls.

Introducing MuscleTech Mission1 Bars

MuscleTech’s Mission1 protein bars provide 20–21 grams of clean, quality protein plus complex carbohydrates you need to fuel your day. The bars are available in three flavors—Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Chocolate Brownie—all of which feature 100% protein isolate, zero artificial flavors or colors, no sugar alcohols, and 17-20 grams of fiber with only 1 gram of sugar.

A Look Inside Mission1 Bars

Quality Protein

Most protein bars contain protein from cheap sources like collagen or gelatin, which aren’t optimal for building lean muscle. The Mission1 bar contains 100% whey and milk isolate, like top powder blends.

Carb Control

Mission1 bars are meant to be more than a candy bar with protein. To that end, they contain up to 20g of fiber to only 1g of sugar. On top of that, they have zero sugar alcohols, which are often the cause of bloating and digestive problems.

Real Ingredients

With Mission1 bars, you’re getting absolutely zero artificial flavors and colors. To sweeten the bars, MuscleTech uses only stevia, a natural, plant-derived sweetener. They also contain no fillers, so every ingredient carries a benefit.

NEW – Chocolate Peanut Butter Mission1 Clean Protein Bars!