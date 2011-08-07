August 8, 2011

FLEXONLINE.COM

You’ve only got 7 days left to vote in MONTH THREE of the 2011 FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH ONLINE PRESENTED BY GASPARI NUTRITION! This is the last month, so don’t wait. 107 bikini-clad ladies are waiting for your vote!

GO HERE TO SEE ALL THE MONTH THREE CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Take a peek at some of the top vote getters and get those last votes in. These ladies haven’t won anything yet and now is your chance to influence the vote! Here, in random order, are some of the top vote getters through the first week of voting:

After voting concludes on August 15, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen. Those two winners will receive:

– Gaspari Nutrition Prize Package: Nearly $350 in supplements from Gaspari Nutrition, including: SuperPump MAX, MyoFusion, SizeOn Precontest, Spirodex and Phenorex, plus gym bag and shaker!!!

– $250 USD

– $100 gift voucher from Whish Body Products

– Free swimwear from Chyna Dolls Bikinis

– A profile in FLEX Magazine and flexonline.com

– A photo shoot with FLEX Magazine

Each of the six online winners will qualify for the final round of the 2011 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships on September 16 & 17 during the 2011 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in FLEX Magazine and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

GO HERE TO ENTER THE FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH CHAMPIONSHIPS ON OLYMPIA WEEKEND!