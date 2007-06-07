SummerShred2017-1396x130

summershred_workout_BW

DAY 1 | WORKOUT 1: FULL BODY

Workout by Matt Pudvah C.S.C.S

  • EXERCISE A1: Back Squat | SETS: 3 | REPS: 1-1-1* | REST: 2-3 min
    • You’ll need: Barbell, Squat Rack
    • *Perform as a cluster set.
  • EXERCISE B1: Kettlebell Squat | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15 | REST: —
    • You’ll need: Kettlebells
    • Perform holding two kettlebells in front rack position.
  • EXERCISE B2: Kettlebell Row | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST: 60 sec
    • You’ll need: Kettlebells
    • Perform as a bentover row, hinged 45 degrees at the hips, with a kettlebell in each hand.
  • EXERCISE C1: Single-Leg Hip Raise | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15* | REST: —
    • You’ll need: No Equipment
    • *Each leg; Perform with upper back on a bench and stabilizing leg bent at 90 degrees.
  • EXERCISE C2: Single-Arm Dumbbell Bench Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10* | REST: —
    • You’ll need: Bench, Dumbbells
    • *Each arm
  • EXERCISE C3: Up-Down Plank | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10* | REST: 60 sec
    • You’ll need: No Equipment
    • *Each arm

 

 NEXT WORKOUT >> 

 RETURN TO THE 2017 SUMMER SHRED PROGRAM >> 