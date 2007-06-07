DAY 1 | WORKOUT 1: FULL BODY
Workout by Matt Pudvah C.S.C.S
- EXERCISE A1: Back Squat | SETS: 3 | REPS: 1-1-1* | REST: 2-3 min
- You’ll need: Barbell, Squat Rack
- *Perform as a cluster set.
- EXERCISE B1: Kettlebell Squat | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15 | REST: —
- You’ll need: Kettlebells
- Perform holding two kettlebells in front rack position.
- EXERCISE B2: Kettlebell Row | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST: 60 sec
- You’ll need: Kettlebells
- Perform as a bentover row, hinged 45 degrees at the hips, with a kettlebell in each hand.
- EXERCISE C1: Single-Leg Hip Raise | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15* | REST: —
- You’ll need: No Equipment
- *Each leg; Perform with upper back on a bench and stabilizing leg bent at 90 degrees.
- EXERCISE C2: Single-Arm Dumbbell Bench Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10* | REST: —
- You’ll need: Bench, Dumbbells
- *Each arm
- EXERCISE C3: Up-Down Plank | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10* | REST: 60 sec
- You’ll need: No Equipment
- *Each arm
NEXT WORKOUT >>
RETURN TO THE 2017 SUMMER SHRED PROGRAM >>