All-Strength Guide: 3-Day Sports Conditioning Workout Plan

The cookie-cutter weight-loss and weight-gain plans won’t cut it in the competitive sports world. Hitting the gym for 30-60 minutes, working traditional split routines, training for 10-12 reps, resting, and repeating might help you forge what looks like a battle-ready body—but it’s not necessarily the one that packs the punch you need on the field or court. While training for individual sports differ, there are many elements that carry over.

HOW IT WORKS

Kelvin Gary, N.S.C.A.-certified strength and conditioning coach and N.A.S.M. performance-enhancement specialist of Body Space Fitness, has designed the all-strength sports conditioning plan based off the following elements:

  • Core strength: Your athletic base and foundation
  • Mobility and agility: Your improvement of movement
  • Power and strength: Your ability to overwhelm the competitors
  • Speed and explosiveness: Your ability to output power in bursts
  • Endurance: Improving stamina to outwork the competitors
  • Injury prevention: Safeguarding joints, ligaments, and muscles

Each individual workout begins with a warmup and mobility work followed by core conditioning, then plyometrics, strength/power, and finishes with endurance.

DIRECTIONS

Perform workouts A, B, and C following a day on, day off structure.

Workout programming by Kelvin Gary, C.S.C.S.

 WORKOUT A 

  • EXERCISE WARMUP 1 | FOAM ROLLING SETS: 1 REPS: 5-8 min.
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 2 INCHWORM SETS: 1 REPS: 10
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 3 STANDING HURDLER STRETCH SETS: 1 REPS: 10 breaths
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 4 BRETTZEL STRETCH SETS: 1 REPS: 10 breaths
  • EXERCISE 1 SWISS BALL ROLLOUT SETS: 3 REPS: 10-12
  • EXERCISE 2 FARMER’S WALK SETS: 3 REPS: 30 sec.
  • EXERCISE 3 SQUAT JUMP SETS: 3 REPS: 8
  • EXERCISE 4 REVERSE SCOOP THROW SETS: 3 REPS: 6
  • EXERCISE 5 BARBELL DEADLIFT SETS: 4 REPS: 8-12
  • EXERCISE 6 BARBELL BENCH PRESS SETS: 4 REPS: 8-12
  • EXERCISE 7 WALL BALL SETS: 4 REPS: 6-8
  • EXERCISE 8 5-10-5 DRILL SETS: 3 REPS: 10

 WORKOUT B 

  • EXERCISE WARMUP 1 FOAM ROLLING SETS: 1 REPS: 5-8
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 2 LAT HANG STRETCH SETS: 1 REPS: 8 breaths
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 3 BAND PULL-APART SETS: 1 REPS: 10 breaths
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 4 BRETTZEL STRETCH SETS: 1 REPS: 10 breaths
  • EXERCISE 1 PLANK SETS: 3 REPS: 60 sec.
  • EXERCISE 2 FARMER’S WALK SETS: 3 REPS: 30 sec.
  • EXERCISE 3 LATERAL BOUND SETS: 3 REPS: 8-10
  • EXERCISE 4 SINGLE-ARM DUMBBELL SNATCH SETS: 3 REPS: 6-8
  • EXERCISE 5 BULGARIAN SPLIT SQUAT SETS: 4 REPS: 8-12
  • EXERCISE 6 ONE-ARM DUMBBELL ROW SETS: 4 REPS: 8-12
  • EXERCISE 7 SINGLE-ARM DUMBBELL SNATCH SETS: 4 REPS: 6-8
  • EXERCISE 8 ROWING MACHINE SETS: 3 REPS: 500 meters

 WORKOUT C 

  • EXERCISE WARMUP 1 FOAM ROLLING SETS: 1 REPS: 5-8 min.
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 2 STANDING HURDLER STRETCH SETS: 1 REPS: 8 breaths
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 3 BRETTZEL STRETCH SETS: 1 REPS: 10 breaths
  • EXERCISE WARMUP 4 NECK ROTATIONS SETS: 1 REPS: 10 breaths
  • EXERCISE 1 BARBELL LANDMINE SETS: 3 REPS: 8-10
  • EXERCISE 2 REVERSE SCOOP THROW SETS: 3 REPS: 6-8
  • EXERCISE 3 HIGH BOX JUMP SETS: 3 REPS: 6-8
  • EXERCISE 4 5-10-5 DRILL SETS: 4 REPS: 3
  • EXERCISE 5 3-HURDLE DRILL SETS: 4 REPS: 3
  • EXERCISE 6 SPRINT SETS: 4 REPS: 10-20 sec.

