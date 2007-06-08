All-Strength Guide: 3-Day Sports Conditioning Workout Plan

The cookie-cutter weight-loss and weight-gain plans won’t cut it in the competitive sports world. Hitting the gym for 30-60 minutes, working traditional split routines, training for 10-12 reps, resting, and repeating might help you forge what looks like a battle-ready body—but it’s not necessarily the one that packs the punch you need on the field or court. While training for individual sports differ, there are many elements that carry over.

HOW IT WORKS

Kelvin Gary, N.S.C.A.-certified strength and conditioning coach and N.A.S.M. performance-enhancement specialist of Body Space Fitness, has designed the all-strength sports conditioning plan based off the following elements:

Core strength : Your athletic base and foundation

: Your athletic base and foundation Mobility and agility : Your improvement of movement

: Your improvement of movement Power and strength : Your ability to overwhelm the competitors

: Your ability to overwhelm the competitors Speed and explosiveness : Your ability to output power in bursts

: Your ability to output power in bursts Endurance : Improving stamina to outwork the competitors

: Improving stamina to outwork the competitors Injury prevention: Safeguarding joints, ligaments, and muscles

Each individual workout begins with a warmup and mobility work followed by core conditioning, then plyometrics, strength/power, and finishes with endurance.

DIRECTIONS

Perform workouts A, B, and C following a day on, day off structure.

Workout programming by Kelvin Gary, C.S.C.S.

WORKOUT A

EXERCISE WARMUP 1 | FOAM ROLLING | SETS: 1 | REPS: 5-8 min.

EXERCISE WARMUP 2 | INCHWORM | SETS: 1 | REPS: 10

EXERCISE WARMUP 3 | STANDING HURDLER STRETCH | SETS: 1 | REPS: 10 breaths

EXERCISE WARMUP 4 | BRETTZEL STRETCH | SETS: 1 | REPS: 10 breaths

EXERCISE 1 | SWISS BALL ROLLOUT | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10-12

EXERCISE 2 | FARMER'S WALK | SETS: 3 | REPS: 30 sec.

EXERCISE 3 | SQUAT JUMP | SETS: 3 | REPS: 8

EXERCISE 4 | REVERSE SCOOP THROW | SETS: 3 | REPS: 6

EXERCISE 5 | BARBELL DEADLIFT | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8-12

EXERCISE 6 | BARBELL BENCH PRESS | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8-12

EXERCISE 7 | WALL BALL | SETS: 4 | REPS: 6-8

EXERCISE 8 | 5-10-5 DRILL | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10

WORKOUT B

EXERCISE WARMUP 1 | FOAM ROLLING | SETS: 1 | REPS: 5-8

EXERCISE WARMUP 2 | LAT HANG STRETCH | SETS: 1 | REPS: 8 breaths

EXERCISE WARMUP 3 | BAND PULL-APART | SETS: 1 | REPS: 10 breaths

EXERCISE WARMUP 4 | BRETTZEL STRETCH | SETS: 1 | REPS: 10 breaths

EXERCISE 1 | PLANK | SETS: 3 | REPS: 60 sec.

EXERCISE 2 | FARMER'S WALK | SETS: 3 | REPS: 30 sec.

EXERCISE 3 | LATERAL BOUND | SETS: 3 | REPS: 8-10

EXERCISE 4 | SINGLE-ARM DUMBBELL SNATCH | SETS: 3 | REPS: 6-8

EXERCISE 5 | BULGARIAN SPLIT SQUAT | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8-12

EXERCISE 6 | ONE-ARM DUMBBELL ROW | SETS: 4 | REPS: 8-12

EXERCISE 7 | SINGLE-ARM DUMBBELL SNATCH | SETS: 4 | REPS: 6-8

EXERCISE 8 | ROWING MACHINE | SETS: 3 | REPS: 500 meters

WORKOUT C

EXERCISE WARMUP 1 | FOAM ROLLING | SETS: 1 | REPS: 5-8 min.

EXERCISE WARMUP 2 | STANDING HURDLER STRETCH | SETS: 1 | REPS: 8 breaths

EXERCISE WARMUP 3 | BRETTZEL STRETCH | SETS: 1 | REPS: 10 breaths

EXERCISE WARMUP 4 | NECK ROTATIONS | SETS: 1 | REPS: 10 breaths

EXERCISE 1 | BARBELL LANDMINE | SETS: 3 | REPS: 8-10

EXERCISE 2 | REVERSE SCOOP THROW | SETS: 3 | REPS: 6-8

EXERCISE 3 | HIGH BOX JUMP | SETS: 3 | REPS: 6-8

EXERCISE 4 | 5-10-5 DRILL | SETS: 4 | REPS: 3

EXERCISE 5 | 3-HURDLE DRILL | SETS: 4 | REPS: 3

EXERCISE 6 | SPRINT | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10-20 sec.

