Front squats. I get more questions about this exercise than any other, and for good reason- it's tough to get it right! So here's a quick demo of how I like to do this often-overlooked exercise. Start with a light weight and try adding it into your leg day. Want more training tips and tricks? Get it right now over at giftedchannel.vhx.tv #PhilHeath #MrOlympia #damnmyforearmsareyoked #TipsOnFrontSquats
Phil Heath has six Mr. Olympia titles and is gunning for a seventh later this year, so we think the man might know a little about lifting.
SEE ALSO: Phil Heath’s Mass-Building Shoulder Routine
He recently posted this video on his Instagram about the front squat with the following tips:
SEE ALSO: Phil Heath’s Leg Training Routine
If you like Phil Heath’s take on all things bodybuilding, then make sure to check out all his workout tips and advice at giftedchannel.vhx.tv.