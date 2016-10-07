Hard to believe it’s been 20 years since WWE fans were first able to smell what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was cookin’. Since then the multi-talented, superstar has gone on to achieve some historical feats in the entertainment world. Let’s face it, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Johnson is among the very top stars in showbiz today. However, two deacades ago, few if any knew who Johnson was or why he had a “chia pet on his head as a haircut” during his first WWE match with guys who went by the name of Crush and Goldust.

In this video, The Rock takes a trip down memory lane to November 17, 1996; the day his life changed forever. It was then when the big man made his debut at Madison Square Garden as Rocky Maivia at WWE’s Survivor Series. It’s a meaningful anniversary for Johnson, and clearly one he will never forget.

Check out the video to see how it all went down back in the day, and how much The People’s Champion has physically changed since then. The Rock breaks it down in a humorous way that only he can. A must see for all those who have followed the career of this megastar.

