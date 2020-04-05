Athletes & Celebrities
How Charlotte Flair Broke Out of Her Father Ric Flair's Shadow
The WWE personality also discusses WrestleMania 36, quarantine training, and life on the road.
Days before WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair (née Ashley Fliehr) appeared on the Muscle & Fitness podcast M&F Reps (download the audio version here). Flair, 33, has held numerous championship titles in WWE since her debut on the company’s NXT brand in 2013.
The former M&F Hers cover star spoke with M&F’s chief content officer Zack Zeigler and celebrity trainer Don Saladino about a handful of topics, including what it was like performing in front of an empty arena at WrestleMania 36 (airing on April 4 and 5 on WWE network), how and why she recently pushed back against the online trolls who hurled insults at her, and what life has been like for her in sports-entertainment as Ric Flair’s daughter.
Here are some highlights from Charlotte’s interview on M&F Reps: