In the United States, the legal landscape of performance-enhancing substances is complex and evolving. In the clip below, New York’s famed steroid lawyer, Rick Collins, delves into how the law views these specific substances.

A Quick TLDR About the Substances Discussed By The Steroid Lawyer

Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids are classified as Schedule III controlled substances in the United States. This classification means that they have some medical uses but also carry a potential for abuse and may lead to physical and psychological dependence. As such, their possession, use, and sale are tightly regulated and restricted under federal law enforced by the DEA.

SARMs, Peptides, and Prohormones

Substances such as SARMs, peptides, and many prohormones are not classified as controlled substances. However, it is crucial to note that they are not FDA-approved for human use. This means that their sale is subject to strict restrictions, particularly concerning marketing and labeling. Despite not being classified as controlled substances, these substances may carry significant health risks, and their sale and use are a cause for legal and regulatory concern.

