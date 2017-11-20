Nutrition
Baked Lemon-caper Parmesan Scallops
A citrusy seafood starter that's ready to eat in 10 minutes.
Serving seafood during the winter holidays is an Italian tradition that’s also healthy. These scallops are ready in less than 10 minutes from start to finish, and are super-easy to prepare—so it’s an ideal recipe for seafood newbies and anyone looking for a mild flavor.
Baked Lemon-caper Parmesan Scallops Servings: 4
Prep time: 2 | Cook time: 8
Prep time: 2 | Cook time: 8
You'll need
- Olive oil cooking spray
- 1⁄2 lb baby-spinach leaves
- 1 lb sea scallops
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp capers, rinsed
- 1⁄4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan
Scallops have a mild, sweet flavor that makes them a perfect dish for those who may typically shy away from seafood.
Directions
1. Coat a 7x11" baking dish with cooking spray. Scatter spinach inside dish.
2. Arrange scallops in dish, and drizzle with olive oil, capers, and pepper. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
3. Broil on the middle oven rack until the tops of scallops are golden, and scallops are no longer translucent in the center. Serve immediately.