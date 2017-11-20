Serving seafood during the winter holidays is an Italian tradition that’s also healthy. These scallops are ready in less than 10 minutes from start to finish, and are super-easy to prepare—so it’s an ideal recipe for seafood newbies and anyone looking for a mild flavor.

Baked Lemon-caper Parmesan Scallops Servings: 4

Prep time: 2 | Cook time: 8 You'll need Olive oil cooking spray

1⁄2 lb baby-spinach leaves

1 lb sea scallops

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp capers, rinsed

1⁄4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan

Scallops have a mild, sweet flavor that makes them a perfect dish for those who may typically shy away from seafood.