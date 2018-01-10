No Meat Meals: Green Tea Shiitake Miso Soup

The slow cooker uses gentle, moist heat, which is the ideal way to extract the tea’s healing compounds and infuse it into the dish. Find Chinese black vinegar in Asian grocery stores; it has a deep flavor like balsamic.

Green Tea Shiitake Miso Soup Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 30 You'll need 8 cups vegetable broth (can also use chicken or bone broth)

1/4 cup Chinese black vinegar or balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp white miso paste

4 green tea bags

1 lb shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

2 cups chopped kale

2 tbsp Asian sesame oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

6 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Recipe excerpted from The No Meat Athlete Cookbook: Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes to Fuel Your Workouts and the Rest of Your Life, by Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine.