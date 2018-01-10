Nutrition
No Meat Meals: Green Tea Shiitake Miso Soup
Want to add more plant-based fare to your menu? This vegetarian meal will keep you satisfied.
The slow cooker uses gentle, moist heat, which is the ideal way to extract the tea’s healing compounds and infuse it into the dish. Find Chinese black vinegar in Asian grocery stores; it has a deep flavor like balsamic.
Green Tea Shiitake Miso Soup Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 30
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 8 cups vegetable broth (can also use chicken or bone broth)
- 1/4 cup Chinese black vinegar or balsamic vinegar
- 3 tbsp white miso paste
- 4 green tea bags
- 1 lb shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
- 2 cups chopped kale
- 2 tbsp Asian sesame oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 6 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
Recipe excerpted from The No Meat Athlete Cookbook: Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes to Fuel Your Workouts and the Rest of Your Life, by Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine.
Directions
1. Put broth, vinegar, and miso paste in slow cooker and whisk well. Remove tags from tea bags and tuck bags into broth mixture. Add mushrooms, kale, scallions, and garlic; toss with tongs until vegetables are coated.
2. Cover and cook on low for 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours, until mushrooms and kale are tender. Discard tea bags.
3. Spoon into bowls. Drizzle each serving with 1 tsp sesame oil and sprinkle each with 1 tbsp cilantro.