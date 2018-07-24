Hoda Hajirnia's Full-Body Heavy Lifting Workout Routine

When Hoda Hajirnia isn't closing big deals on Bravo’s latest reality hit, Real Estate Wars, she relies on fitness to fuel the rest of her ever-busy schedule. With a family background in real estate, she switched careers a few years back and quickly began securing multimillion-dollar deals.

So it's hard to imagine Hajirnia was once consumed by multiple eating disorders, a sub-100-pound dead woman walking, right?

“I would basically restrict from eating throughout the day and then do all this cardio and then binge and then regret it and then purge,” the 31-year-old recalls. “It was the craziest vicious cycle ever.”

She's since reclaimed her life, and continues to progress with conscientious meal prep, protein shakes, and 6 a.m. training sessions (before her clients wake up), plus lighter-impact routines later in the day. Now, she inspires others to make healthy changes in their own lives through her presence in both traditional and social media.

“With this platform, I’d love to help as many people as I can,” says Hajirnia. “I want to discuss how I got into fitness and how others can overcome their disorder and work toward the body they’ve always wanted.”

For a taste of Hajirnia's hardcore workout regimen, check out her full-body workout below.