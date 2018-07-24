Workouts

Hoda Hajirnia's Full-Body Heavy Lifting Workout Routine

Hajirnia’s heavy-hitting workout will have you feeling the burn.

When Hoda Hajirnia isn't closing big deals on Bravo’s latest reality hit, Real Estate Wars, she relies on fitness to fuel the rest of her ever-busy schedule. With a family background in real estate, she switched careers a few years back and quickly began securing multimillion-dollar deals.

So it's hard to imagine Hajirnia was once consumed by multiple eating disorders, a sub-100-pound dead woman walking, right?

“I would basically restrict from eating throughout the day and then do all this cardio and then binge and then regret it and then purge,” the 31-year-old recalls. “It was the craziest vicious cycle ever.”

She's since reclaimed her life, and  continues to progress with conscientious meal prep, protein shakes, and 6 a.m. training sessions (before her clients wake up), plus lighter-impact routines later in the day. Now, she inspires others to make healthy changes in their own lives through her presence in both traditional and social media.

“With this platform, I’d love to help as many people as I can,” says Hajirnia. “I want to discuss how I got into fitness and how others can overcome their disorder and work toward the body they’ve always wanted.” 

For a taste of Hajirnia's hardcore workout regimen, check out her full-body workout below. 

Hoda's Full-Body Barrage

Exercise 1

Barbell Back Squat How to
Man Barbell Back Squat thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Hip Thrust You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Hip Thrust thumbnail
4 sets
12* reps
-- rest
*Hajirnia uses 115 to 125 pounds for these. Go as heavy as you can without breaking form.

Exercise 4

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Arnold Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Arnold Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

T-Bar Row You'll need: Barbell, V-Handle Attachment How to
T-Bar Row thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
