Healthy Recipes
Coffee-rubbed Sirloin Steak
Let your coffee take on a whole new role with this unique, satisfying recipe.
Coffee isn’t just a drink. Rub your steak with it for a special kick that barely takes longer than brewing a cup of joe by itself.
Coffee-rubbed Sirloin Steak Servings: 2
Prep time: 30 min. | Cook time: 14 min.
You'll need
- 1½ tsp chili powder
- 1½ tsp fine ground coffee
- ½ tsp brown sugar
- ¼ tsp dry mustard
- ¼ tsp ground cumin
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb top sirloin, about 1¼-inch thick
- 1 cup white rice
- ½ lime
- ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Directions
1. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place it over medium-high heat. In a small bowl, combine all ingredients for the rub and then coat steak well on both sides
2. Cook steak 14 minutes, turning once, for medium to medium-rare. Allow steak to sit for 5 minutes before slicing.
3. While steak is cooking, cook rice. Then stir in lime juice, cilantro, and oil. Add salt to taste. Serve steak with rice on the side.