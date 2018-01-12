Coffee-rubbed Sirloin Steak

Directions

1. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place it over medium-high heat. In a small bowl, combine all ingredients for the rub and then coat steak well on both sides

2. Cook steak 14 minutes, turning once, for medium to medium-rare. Allow steak to sit for 5 minutes before slicing.

3. While steak is cooking, cook rice. Then stir in lime juice, cilantro, and oil. Add salt to taste. Serve steak with rice on the side.