Healthy Recipes

Coffee-rubbed Sirloin Steak

Let your coffee take on a whole new role with this unique, satisfying recipe.

sean hyson muscle and fitness author thumbnail by CSCS
Coffe With Sirloin
Sam Kaplan / M+F Magazine
Calories 616
Protein 72g
Fat 22g
Carbs 29g
Sam Kaplan / M+F Magazine

Coffee isn’t just a drink. Rub your steak with it for a special kick that barely takes longer than brewing a cup of joe by itself. 

Coffee-rubbed Sirloin Steak Servings: 2
Prep time: 30 min.   |   Cook time: 14 min.
You'll need
  • 1½ tsp chili powder
  • 1½ tsp fine ground coffee
  • ½ tsp brown sugar
  • ¼ tsp dry mustard
  • ¼ tsp ground cumin
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb top sirloin, about 1¼-inch thick
  • 1 cup white rice
  • ½ lime
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
Directions 
1. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place it over medium-high heat. In a small bowl, combine all ingredients for the rub and then coat steak well on both sides
2. Cook steak 14 minutes, turning once, for medium to medium-rare. Allow steak to sit for 5 minutes before slicing.
3. While steak is cooking, cook rice. Then stir in lime juice, cilantro, and oil. Add salt to taste. Serve steak with rice on the side.
Topics:
Comments