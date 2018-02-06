Elk Burger With Caramelized Onions

Directions

1. Preheat broiler setting in your oven to medium heat and insert large oven-safe pan.

2. Form 4 equal-size patties. Season elk with pepper and salt, then place as many patties as will fit comfortably in the pan. Allow to brown on one side, approximately 2–3 minutes, and flip. Add crumbled Feta. Cook to desired doneness.

3. For onions, set a skillet to medium-low heat on your stove while burgers cook. Add oil, then onions, followed by salt. Toss together and allow to cook slowly for 45 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes to ensure even cooking. Once browned and softened remove from heat, transfer to a bowl and set aside.

4. Assemble the burger as pictured and serve hot.