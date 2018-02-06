Healthy Recipes
Elk Burger With Caramelized Onions
Beef and chicken aren't the only ways to protein.
You’re probably wondering why you should be eating elk instead of beef, but the answer is quite simple. Elk is naturally high in protein, and it’s lower in saturated fat then beef. Plus, it can supply you with your daily does of B-12.
You'll need
- 1½ lbs ground elk
- Black pepper, kosher salt to taste
- ¾ cup Feta cheese Feta cheese
- ½ cup Napa cabbage, sliced thin
- 1 serrano chili, thinly sliced
- 4 hamburger buns
- Caramelized Onions:
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 1 tsp kosher salt
Directions
1. Preheat broiler setting in your oven to medium heat and insert large oven-safe pan.
2. Form 4 equal-size patties. Season elk with pepper and salt, then place as many patties as will fit comfortably in the pan. Allow to brown on one side, approximately 2–3 minutes, and flip. Add crumbled Feta. Cook to desired doneness.
3. For onions, set a skillet to medium-low heat on your stove while burgers cook. Add oil, then onions, followed by salt. Toss together and allow to cook slowly for 45 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes to ensure even cooking. Once browned and softened remove from heat, transfer to a bowl and set aside.
4. Assemble the burger as pictured and serve hot.