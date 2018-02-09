Healthy Food Options for Your Next Tailgate: Meatball Tacos

Meatballs and tacos make an appearance at many game-day feasts in one form or another. This twist on tacos is a spicy and filling fan favorite that you’ll end up making even when the season is over when you need a quick and tasty dinner.

Meatball Tacos Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 min | Cook time: 25 min You'll need 1 tbsp canola oil

1/2 lb cremini mushrooms, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 lb lean ground pork

1 cup bread crumbs

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 lb canned or fresh tomatillos, husked

1 avocado

1/2 cup low-fat sour cream

2 scallions, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

juice of lime

10 corn tortillas, warmed

1/3 cup cilantro

You can also make the meatballs with ground chicken or turkey and swap out the corn tortillas for Boston lettuce leaves.