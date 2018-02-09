Healthy Recipes
Healthy Food Options for Your Next Tailgate: Meatball Tacos
Give this nutrient-dense delight a try before your next pre-game festivities.
Meatballs and tacos make an appearance at many game-day feasts in one form or another. This twist on tacos is a spicy and filling fan favorite that you’ll end up making even when the season is over when you need a quick and tasty dinner.
Meatball Tacos Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 10 min | Cook time: 25 min
You'll need
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 1/2 lb cremini mushrooms, finely chopped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 lb lean ground pork
- 1 cup bread crumbs
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 lb canned or fresh tomatillos, husked
- 1 avocado
- 1/2 cup low-fat sour cream
- 2 scallions, chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- juice of lime
- 10 corn tortillas, warmed
- 1/3 cup cilantro
You can also make the meatballs with ground chicken or turkey and swap out the corn tortillas for Boston lettuce leaves.
Directions
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook mushrooms and onion until liquid has evaporated. Cool for 10 minutes.
2. Mix pork, bread crumbs, cumin, chili powder, 1⁄2 tsp salt, and black pepper and form into golf ball–size meatballs.
3. Preheat grill to medium. Thread meatballs onto skewers and heat until cooked through. Or place meatballs on a greased baking tray and cook at 425°F for 15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 165°F.
4. Blend tomatillos, avocado, sour cream, scallions, jalapeño, garlic, lime juice, and 1⁄4 tsp salt. Divide meatballs among tortillas and top with tomatillo sauce and cilantro.