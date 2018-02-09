Healthy Recipes

Healthy Food Options for Your Next Tailgate: Meatball Tacos

Give this nutrient-dense delight a try before your next pre-game festivities.

by MS, RD
Tacos
Brian Klutch
Calories 532
Protein 23g
Fat 21g
Carbs 42g
Brian Klutch

Meatballs and tacos make an appearance at many game-day feasts in one form or another. This twist on tacos is a spicy and filling fan favorite that you’ll end up making even when the season is over when you need a quick and tasty dinner.

Meatball Tacos Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 10 min   |   Cook time: 25 min
You'll need
  • 1 tbsp canola oil
  • 1/2 lb cremini mushrooms, finely chopped
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 lb lean ground pork
  • 1 cup bread crumbs
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 lb canned or fresh tomatillos, husked
  • 1 avocado
  • 1/2 cup low-fat sour cream
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • juice of lime
  • 10 corn tortillas, warmed
  • 1/3 cup cilantro

You can also make the meatballs with ground chicken or turkey and swap out the corn tortillas for Boston lettuce leaves.

Directions 
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook mushrooms and onion until liquid has evaporated. Cool for 10 minutes.
2. Mix pork, bread crumbs, cumin, chili powder, 1⁄2 tsp salt, and black pepper and form into golf ball–size meatballs.
3. Preheat grill to medium. Thread meatballs onto skewers and heat until cooked through. Or place meatballs on a greased baking tray and cook at 425°F for 15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 165°F.
4. Blend tomatillos, avocado, sour cream, scallions, jalapeño, garlic, lime juice, and 1⁄4 tsp salt. Divide meatballs among tortillas and top with tomatillo sauce and cilantro.
