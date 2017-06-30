CHETHAN J via Shutterstock
Meal Plans
9 Protein-Packed Vegetarian Foods You Can Grill
Whether you’re cooking for herbivores or just looking for a few new grilling options, here are nine vegetarian- and vegan-friendly foods to fire up on the grill.
Grilling a ribeye or a juicy hamburger, whether done outdoors or in the kitchen, is one of the best moments of joy for most guys and girls.
But while plenty of red-blooded gym rats can’t turn down a good steak on the grill, the fat and calories that come with a slab of meat don’t always fit into a typical training diet. Solution: These protein-packed vegetarian options, which are perfect lower-calorie alternatives to the traditional meat-centric grill items.
Add them to your weekly meal plan to stay lean—while still getting your protein fix.
1 of 9
CHETHAN J via Shutterstock
2 of 9
AS Food studio via Shutterstock
3 of 9
Nataliya Arzamasova via Shutterstock
4 of 9
Puzurin Mihail via Shutterstock
5 of 9
Leigh Anne Meeks via Shutterstock
6 of 9
Moving Moment via Shutterstock
7 of 9
Ariyani Tedjo via Shutterstock
8 of 9
Romiana Lee via Shutterstock
9 of 9
OlegD via Shutterstock