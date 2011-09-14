Vitamins are essential micronutrients that facilitate all of the processes in the body, from energy production to the building of muscle. Since most guys’ diets lack variety, supplementing with vitamins is critical for anyone who trains hard, because intensive training can quickly deplete levels of crucial elements. Here’s a look at the three vitamins you’ll definitely want add to your regimen for better results.

VITAMIN B COMPLEX

The most useful of the B vitamins include B1 (thiamin), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 (pyridoxine), B12, biotin, and folic acid. B vitamins are important players in your body’s ability to use protein and convert carbs and fat into energy.

VITAMIN C

This powerful antioxidant is involved in the synthesis of hormones, amino acids, and collagen. It boosts immune functions, strengthens blood vessels, and increases nitric oxide (NO) levels—which aids endurance and strength while encouraging growth.

VITAMIN D

If strength and muscle size are important to you, you’ll want to take in ample amounts of D in its more potent form: D3. Vitamin D has receptors on muscle cells that are important for muscular strength, and higher D levels are linked with more testosterone.