Hany Rambod’s FST-7 is all the rage and with solid endorsements by big shot clients like three-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler, Phil Heath, Ed Nunn and 2009 NPC USA light-heavyweight winner, Tamer El-Guindy and others, it’s no wonder that it’s the training system that people can’t seem to get enough of. And we’ve got you covered right here with additional workouts for hamstrings, calves and rear delts to go along with our FST-7 article starting on page 226 of the January FLEX. Feeling lucky enough to roll 7’s?

LEG CURLS

TARGET: HAMSTRINGS

The majority of top pros put hamstrings high on their list of priorities because it’s impossible to be a player in today’s game without thick hams that drop to the floor. Rambod preaches extra attention to proper form on this exercise: “You can go crazy and do the reps too fast, using a lot of momentum once you start using a good portion of the stack. Form is especially important here because your knee is in a vulnerable position at the bottom. Go slow and always be in control.”

BEGINNING 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Lying leg curls 3 8-12 Stiff-leg deadlifts 3 8-12 Seated leg curls 7 8-12

INTERMEDIATE 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Lying leg curls 3 8-12 Seated leg curls 3 8-12 Stiff-leg deadlifts 3 8-12 Lying leg curls 7 8-12

ADVANCED 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Lying leg curls 3 8-12 Siff-leg deadlifts 3 8-12 Seated leg curls 3 8-12 Single leg curls 3 8-12 Stiff-leg deadlifts 7 8-12

“To avoid cheating, keep your chest and hips glued to the bench at all times.” “Proper positioning is crucial. Your knee joint should be in line with the cam of the machine.” “The bottom, or stretch, position is very important, so make sure you go all the way down.”

HAM TIP

“A wide foot spacing will target the inner hamstrings while a narrow one hits the outer hams. Also, pointing your toes will bring the calves into play more and heels up will reduce their involvement. If hams are a weak point, hit them on their own in a separate workout from quads.”

STRETCH

Place one leg on bench, extended in front. Lower torso toward knee.

ALTERNATE EXERCISES

Seated leg curls

Stiff-leg deadlifts

REAR DELTS

BEGINNING 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Bent over dumbbell flies 3 8-12 Reverse pec deck flies 7 8-12

INTERMEDIATE 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Reverse pec deck flies 3 8-12 Bent-over dumbbell flies 7 8-12

ADVANCED 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Bent over dumbbell flies 3 8-12 Reverse pec deck flies 3 8-12 High rows 7 8-12

CALVES

BEGINNING 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Standing calf raises 3 8-12 Seated calf raises 7 8-12

INTERMEDIATE 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Seated calf raises 3 8-12 Standing Calf Raises 7 8-12

ADVANCED 7’S EXERCISE SETS REPS Standing calf raises 3 8-12 Seated calf raises 3 8-12 Leg press calf raises 7 8-12

Split:

Day 1: Legs

a.m. Quads

p.m. Hams/claves

Day 2: Shoulders/Rear delts/Traps

Day 3: Arms

Day 4: Off

Day 5: Chest/Calves

Day 6: Back/Abs

Day 7: Off