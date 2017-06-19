15 gorgeous photos of ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Nathalie Emmanuel

The jaw-dropping, action-loaded HBO series Game of Thrones is returning for its seventh season on July 16, 2017.

That means there’s not much time left until your favorite characters—like Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke—to return…or for you to binge all the previous seasons if you’ve never seen the show.

We’re particularly excited for Nathalie Emmanuel to return as Missandei. Her character was first introduced in GOT as an enslaved interpreter, but Targaryen freed her. Now, she serves Targaryen as a trusted advisor, handmaid, and friend.

Aside from the inordinate amount of bloodshed, epic battles, and sex scenes (hey, gotta give the people what they want), the cast is going into Season 7 with one common purpose: secure the Iron Throne.

Check out the incredible, action-packed Game of Thrones Season 7 official trailer here: