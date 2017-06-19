The jaw-dropping, action-loaded HBO series Game of Thrones is returning for its seventh season on July 16, 2017.

That means there’s not much time left until your favorite characters—like Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke—to return…or for you to binge all the previous seasons if you’ve never seen the show. 

We’re particularly excited for Nathalie Emmanuel to return as Missandei. Her character was first introduced in GOT as an enslaved interpreter, but Targaryen freed her. Now, she serves Targaryen as a trusted advisor, handmaid, and friend.

Aside from the inordinate amount of bloodshed, epic battles, and sex scenes (hey, gotta give the people what they want), the cast is going into Season 7 with one common purpose: secure the Iron Throne.

Check out the incredible, action-packed Game of Thrones Season 7 official trailer here:

15 gorgeous photos of ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA.

Emmanuel arrives for the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party held at West Hollywood Park on March 2, 2014, in West Hollywood, CA.

Emmanuel arrives at Afrojack’s “Forget The World” album-release celebration at Create on May 20, 2014, in Hollywood, CA.

Emmanuel attends the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party on Feb. 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, CA.

Emmanuel attends the launch party of The Closet Liverpool at Circo on April 1, 2010, in Liverpool, England.

Emmanuel attends HBO’s Game Of Thrones Season 5 San Francisco Premiere at San Francisco Opera House on March 23, 2015, in San Francisco, CA.

Emmanuel attends the 2015 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest – Day 4 on July 16, 2015, in Ischia, Italy.

Emmanuel arrives at the Entertainment Weekly celebration honoring nominees for The Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Chateau Marmont on Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA.

Emmanuel arrives at the premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016, in Hollywood, CA.

Emmanuel attends the 2015 InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, CA.

Emmanuel arrives at the 2016 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, CA.

Emmanuel attends the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 18, 2014, in Los Angeles, CA.

Emmanuel attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, CA.

Emmanuel attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2016 Resort Collection shown at a private residence on May 6, 2015, in Palm Springs, CA.

Emmanuel arrives at the Los Angeles premiere Furious 7 at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 1, 2015, in Hollywood, CA.

