Alicia Vikander is ready to explore.

The Academy Award-winning actress is one of the most talented (and breathtaking) stars in Hollywood, and now she’s set to portray one of the most iconic characters in pop culture: Lara Croft.

Following fantastic work in Ex Machina, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.—with Men’s Fitness cover star Henry Cavill—and Jason Bourne, Vikander will suit up to portray the adventurous Croft in 2018’s Tomb Raider.

The first looks at Vikander have hit the Web and the actress looks absolutely badass as the jungle-exploring Croft.

Tomb Raider, directed by Roar Uthaug and starring Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu, will be released on March 16, 2018.

Can’t wait that long? Check out the nine most beautiful looks from the actress.

 

The 9 most beautiful photos of Alicia Vikander

Vikander at the London premiere of Jason Bourne, at Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, London, England.

Vikander looks stunning at the 2016 Met Gala, on location at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

Vikander attends the Macbeth premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2015, in Cannes, France.

Vikander attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016, in London, England.

Vikander attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.

Vikander arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013, in Hollywood, California.  

Vikander attends the premiere of The Light Between Oceans during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2016, in Venice, Italy.

Vikander attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Vikander attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ Jason Bourne at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 18, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

