The 9 most beautiful photos of Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander is ready to explore.

The Academy Award-winning actress is one of the most talented (and breathtaking) stars in Hollywood, and now she’s set to portray one of the most iconic characters in pop culture: Lara Croft.

Following fantastic work in Ex Machina, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.—with Men’s Fitness cover star Henry Cavill—and Jason Bourne, Vikander will suit up to portray the adventurous Croft in 2018’s Tomb Raider.

The first looks at Vikander have hit the Web and the actress looks absolutely badass as the jungle-exploring Croft.

Tomb Raider, directed by Roar Uthaug and starring Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu, will be released on March 16, 2018.

