7 Sex Tips You can Actually Learn from Porn, According to an Adult Film Star

Let’s face it: If you want to get real, practical advice about enhancing your sex life, porn isn’t the best place to get it.

“A lot of scenarios are ridiculous and made fun of—and for good reason,” explains Lea Hart, an adult film star who focuses on body positive, queer, and kink pornography. “But a lot of them can be really hot.” (Here’s a link to her Twitter profile, which is probably not safe for work.)

“There’s a lot of inspiration you can take from porn,” Hart says, but she stresses that there’s no right or wrong when it comes to sex. “It’s important to remember that you make it your own. I would never encourage anyone to replicate what they see in porn because sex in porn isn’t ideal sex. Sex can look like whatever you want it to look like.” However, “it’s totally fine and awesome to draw inspiration from what you’ve seen.”

Here, she offers her advice on what you can learn from porn, and what you should leave to the pros. Be advised: This advice is physical and direct, and is most definitely for mature audiences only.

Here goes.