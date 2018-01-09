The 7 Best Moves to Carve Out Chiseled Obliques

When training for a killer midsection, one area most guys forget to train is their obliques. These long muscles, when well trained and when bodyfat is low, fully frame your rectus abdominis (read: your six-pack) and give your waist a more tapered look. They are the aesthetic finish that separate great midsections from average ones.

But how are you meant to train your obliques? If you said, “More side crunches,” then we weep for you. Contrary to our collective, stale mindset about training these muscles, there are actually many exercises you can use. Here are seven of our favorites, based on overall effectiveness.