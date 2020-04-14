You may think that doing 100 crunches a day will get you a six-pack fast, but nothing could be further from the truth. Certain fitness influencers boast that they hold the secrets to sculpting a six-pack in no time at all, but the fact is that fewer than 5% of adults do even 30 minutes of exercise a day.

To get a six-pack, you’ll have to exercise as often as possible but it’s going to take longer than 10 minutes (no matter what those influencers tell you). There are multiple benefits to doing physical exercise every day. One of the most significant benefits is that physical activity can help to reduce your risk for certain conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure – and, of course, it’ll make you ripped.

If you’re thinking of starting an exercise routine, doing crunches is an excellent way to give your abs a workout. This article will go over crunch benefits, and the most common types people enjoy doing. To help us break down these ab exercises we reached out to Hollywood trainer Don Saladino.

What Muscles Do Crunches Work?

When you do a traditional sit-up, you work the rectus abdominis muscle. Abs workouts are meant to target the midsection of your body and strengthen your core. Crunches can also help develop the external and internal oblique muscles, which help create that six-pack look.

How to Get Abs

For your abs to show, you have to get your body fat down – there’s no negotiating that. And to do that you have to burn calories, and to do that you have to workout. These at-home exercises give you the freedom to develop a routine that fits into your busy schedule without the hassle of traveling to a gym. So keep this page bookmarked for even after the coronavirus pandemic blows over.

Here, we run over the most common types of crunches and their benefits: