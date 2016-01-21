15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.
Utilizing weightlifting techniques both new and old to create an enduring pumps, the timeless Frank “Wrath” McGrath reveals how he builds his biceps and forearms in this explosive arm workout. His mission – to stimulate his arms by varying his workouts and getting them as freaky as possible. We’d say, “Mission accomplished.”
Filmed at the legendary old school gym, Fitness City Gym, in Matawan, NJ
GUNS OF WRATH EXERCISES
(2nd arm day of the week with lighter weight & higher reps)
