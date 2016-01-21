Utilizing weightlifting techniques both new and old to create an enduring pumps, the timeless Frank “Wrath” McGrath reveals how he builds his biceps and forearms in this explosive arm workout. His mission – to stimulate his arms by varying his workouts and getting them as freaky as possible. We’d say, “Mission accomplished.”

Filmed at the legendary old school gym, Fitness City Gym, in Matawan, NJ

GUNS OF WRATH EXERCISES

(2nd arm day of the week with lighter weight & higher reps)

EZ Curl Bar Biceps Curls

Preacher One-Arm Dumbbell Curls (on incline bench)

Rope/Cable Hammer Curls

Behind the Back Wrist Curls

Dumbbell Wrist Curls

Reverse Cable Curls

Wrist Rollers

