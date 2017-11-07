The Best Rep and Set Scheme for Absolute Beginner Lifters

What’s a good set and rep scheme for a Day 1 newbie?

—John G., Norwalk, CT

New lifters are better off sticking to a rep range of five to eight. It will induce both muscle gains and strength gains, while keeping form in check. A rookie lifter will fatigue more quickly and his form will suffer because of it.

Keeping the set in the five- to eight-rep range will ensure each rep looks good and make the weight heavy enough where he can safely reach the target volume for the set.

