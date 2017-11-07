Workout Tips

The Best Rep and Set Scheme for Absolute Beginner Lifters

New to lifting? Here's how to start.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Bench Press
Edgar Artiga

What’s a good set and rep scheme for a Day 1 newbie?
—John G., Norwalk, CT

New lifters are better off sticking to a rep range of five to eight. It will induce both muscle gains and strength gains, while keeping form in check. A rookie lifter will fatigue more quickly and his form will suffer because of it.

Keeping the set in the five- to eight-rep range will ensure each rep looks good and make the weight heavy enough where he can safely reach the target volume for the set.

FREE TRAINING APP:

Download the 2017 M&F Starter’s Guide free on Apple or Android.

Topics:
Comments