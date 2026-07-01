Why is 6 a.m. still the busiest time for a treadmill? Because many of us gymgoers still believe in the old adage of doing cardio before breakfast in order to “burn more fat.”

And at face value, it makes sense. You haven’t eaten since dinner, your stomach is empty, and your body should tap into stored fat for energy. Add in a few stories from bodybuilders and influencers swearing by fasted morning cardio, and it’s easy to see why it’s easy to buy into the hype.

But there’s a difference between burning more fat during a workout and losing more body fat over time. That difference confuses people.

While fasted training increases the use of fat for fuel, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll end up leaner. That doesn’t mean fasted workouts are useless, but the problem arises when it’s treated as a magic fat-loss hack rather than what it is: a tool.

With the help of a few knowledgeable coaches, we’ll separate physiology from hype, look at what the research says, and answer the question millions of lifters and cardio junkies have asked: Do fasted workouts really burn more fat?

Does Fasted Workouts Really Burn More Fat Than Fed Workouts?

The popularity of fasted training began with the bodybuilding culture. “That’s like an early 2000s kind of mythology,” says Josh Hillis, B.S. in psychology and the author of Lean And Strong. “There were a lot of assumptions made about fasted training and things like longevity and fat loss.”

Contest-prep athletes swear by early-morning cardio before breakfast, believing that lower glycogen stores and reduced insulin levels would force the body to burn more fat. Over time, what began as a niche strategy for already-lean bodybuilders preparing for competition spread to recreational lifters looking to lose a few pounds.

There is some method to the madness.

After an overnight fast, insulin levels and glycogen stores are lower. Under these conditions, the body can rely on fat as a fuel source. This increase in fat oxidation led some to think: “If I burn more fat during the workout, I’ll lose more body fat.”

However, your body doesn’t work in isolated windows.

If your body uses more fat for fuel during exercise, it doesn’t mean you’ll lose more fat overall. “Your body will rely on fat for energy, but that doesn’t equate to fat loss itself,” explains Jay Ashman of Ashman Strength and Nutrition.

Fat loss is more complicated than that, and lifters still confuse fat burning with fat loss. They saw bodybuilders doing fasted cardio, heard terms like the fat-burning zone and low insulin, and drew the wrong conclusion. “There’s been a lot of physiological research that’s sent us down the wrong path,” explains Hillis. “Things like the ‘fat-burning zone’ and ‘fasted training’ came from looking at physiology instead of human outcomes.”

However, some still connected the dots and still believed that an empty stomach meant more fat burned and more fat lost. The more fat burned is true.

The second part?

Maybe not, but that’s where the science—and the controversy begins.

What Happens to Your Body When You Train on an Empty Stomach?

After an overnight fast, a few physiological changes occur that influence which fuel your body prefers. Your body relies more heavily on fat to fuel exercise. “Supposedly, it was supposed to enhance fat loss, “ explains Ashman, “Since your body isn’t expending energy trying to digest food, but rather spending energy burning fat during your workout.”

That’s fat oxidation in action. “When we train fasted, our body tends to utilize more fatty acids to fuel our activity,” explains Brad Dieter, CEO of FITTR Inc and co-owner of MACROS Inc. “ These fatty acids will come from the ones stored inside our muscle tissue and from our fat tissue.”

That’s why proponents of fasted training have long argued that skipping breakfast helps melt away body fat. And they’re not wrong. During a fasted workout, you generally burn a higher percentage of fat compared to carbohydrates. “When we exercise at lower to moderate intensities,” says Dieter. “A larger percentage of energy comes from fat. As exercise intensity increases, more comes from carbohydrates.”

Think of your body like a hybrid car. It can run on carbohydrates and fat, constantly shifting between the two depending on what’s available and the intensity of the workout.

Training fasted changes your workout fuel, but your body continues to adjust throughout the day. “Fasted training was born out of concepts related to how our metabolism works at a biochemical level,” emphasizes Dieter. “Our body uses different nutrients to provide energy for physical activity based on intensity, duration of activity, and what we have eaten.”

In short, fat burning occurs during exercise; actual fat loss happens later. If total calories, protein intake, and workout intensity are the same, there’s no guarantee you’ll lose more fat faster than being fed.

Your takeaway: Training while fasting changes which fuel you burn during exercise. It doesn’t override the laws of energy balance.

What the Latest Research Says About Fasted Workouts

If you only look at what happens during the workout, fasted training appears to have the upper hand. But when zooming out to examine what happens over time, the picture changes.

Fasted training burns more fat while exercising. Studies consistently show increased fat oxidation during fasted exercise compared to fed exercise. That’s the grain of truth that gave birth to the fasted-cardio movement, but burning more fat is not the same as losing more fat.

Those are two very different things.

“It is important to remember that acute fat oxidation doesn’t translate into meaningful changes in body fat mass over time,” Dieter says. “What really matters is the net energy (calorie) balance and the resulting changes in body fat tissue over time.”

The science backs this up. In one of the most frequently cited studies, Brad Schoenfeld and colleagues followed young women performing aerobic exercise while dieting.

One group trained after an overnight fast, while the other ate a meal beforehand. After four weeks, both groups lost similar amounts of body weight and body fat. When researchers matched calories and protein, fed and fasted cardio produced the same results.

Research Takeaway

The science is consistent:

Fasted training increases fat oxidation.

Fasted training does not appear to yield superior fat loss.

Calories, protein, and adherence matter far more.

Which brings us to an important question: If fasted training isn’t magic, when does it make sense?

When Fasted Cardio Makes Sense for Fat-Loss Goals

Fasted workouts aren’t some foolproof formula, but it’s not useless either. There is some middle ground, and here it is.

Low-Intensity Cardio Is a Natural Fit: If your idea of exercise is an easy bike ride or a Zone 2 cardio session, training before breakfast works well. Lower-intensity activities rely heavily on fat oxidation anyway, and they don’t place enormous demands on glycogen stores.

Convenience Beats Perfection: Many people train early because it’s the only time they have. “Some of my clients wake up first thing in the morning,” explains Hillis. “And if they eat beforehand, they’ll yak. So, they train fasted, then immediately have breakfast.”

If eating before your 5:30 a.m. workout sounds as appealing as doing walking lunges on a bed of Legos, then do your training fasted.

Some People Train Better Fasted: “Training fasted can also be used as a situational tool,” says Dieter. “To prepare you for situations where you may have to compete fasted (e.g., long tournaments, early morning sessions).” For these exercisers, fasted workouts may improve comfort, adherence, and performance.

Fasted Training Can Improve Metabolic Flexibility: Occasional training in a fasted state may help the body become more efficient at switching between carbohydrates and fat as fuel—a concept known as metabolic flexibility. While this doesn’t mean you’ll burn more fat, it can be a useful tool for endurance athletes or anyone looking to improve aerobic efficiency.

The Bigger Picture

Fasted training makes sense when:

You’re doing low-intensity cardio,

Convenience matters,

Eating beforehand causes digestive issues,

You prefer it.

Can Fasted Training Hurt Muscle Growth and Strength Gains?

While fasted training has its place, it’s not the best choice for every type of workout. In fact, if your goal is to build muscle, lose fat, get stronger, or perform at a high level, skipping a pre-workout meal will work against you.

The reason is simple: high-intensity training runs on carbohydrates.

Below is when fasted training will backfire

Strength Sessions: If it’s leg day, you’ll generally perform better after eating. Training fasted doesn’t mean you can’t get stronger, but it may reduce your ability to:

Lift the same amount of weight,

Perform as many quality reps,

Complete the same volume.

But that’s not all. “If you are tired, dizzy, or nauseous because of your lack of fuel, you will most likely not train as hard,” says Ashman.

Progressive overload is the holy grail of muscle growth. If you’re consistently lifting less or cutting sets short because you’re running out of gas, you’re limiting the very stimulus that builds muscle.

For Fat Loss: If the goal is a true change in body composition, fasting can backfire. “People start snacking more later,” says Hillis. “They get their fastest cardio in, or they hit their fasting window, but then in their feeding window, they’re having a ton of snacks.”

Hillis further explains that snacks don’t provide much fullness or satisfaction, so it’s easy to overeat them. They end up eating more than they normally would.

High-Intensity Interval Training: Sprint intervals, assault bike sessions, rowing sprints, and circuit training all depend heavily on carbohydrates. Trying to perform these sessions on an empty stomach can lead to earlier fatigue, higher perceived effort, and a drop in overall training quality.

Long-Duration Endurance Sessions: The longer your workout lasts, the more important it becomes to fuel properly. “Training fasted does impair overall performance and ability to sustain moderate intensity training for extended periods,” explains Dieter. “This means that the overall intensity and duration of the session is often lower when training fed.”

While an easy 30-minute walk is unlikely to be a problem, a 90-minute run, a long cycling session, or an extended hike done completely fasted may lead to a slower pace, reduced performance, and a slower recovery afterward.

Can Fasted Training Hurt Muscle Growth and Strength Gains?

You have seen the arguments for and against fasted training. If you still choose to believe the hype, here are four ways it can derail your progress.

You Prioritize Timing Over Calories

You start obsessing over whether you ate before your workout while paying little attention to the big rocks that determine fat loss: total calorie intake, protein consumption, daily activity, and consistency. Meal timing is the icing—not the cake.

Training Quality Suffers

If you’re performing strength sessions while under-fueled, you’re sacrificing training quality for a strategy that offers little additional fat-loss benefit. Lower energy often means:

fewer quality reps,

lighter loads,

less training volume,

These compromises can reduce muscle growth, strength gains, and even total calorie expenditure.

You’re Still Confusing Goals

I’ve mentioned this before, and it bears repeating. Yes, you’ll likely burn a higher percentage of fat during the workout itself. But that doesn’t translate into greater body-fat loss over time. The goal isn’t to burn more fat during exercise but to lose more fat over time. Those aren’t always the same thing.

You’re Missing the Big Picture

Lifters spend hours on the internet debating whether coffee “breaks a fast,” whether they should eat a banana before cardio, or whether a fasted walk burns more fat. What a waste of time, better spent training. Those people are focusing on the 1% rather than the 99% that moves the needle.

The 99% being:

eating enough protein,

consistent strength training,

creating a sustainable calorie deficit,

getting enough sleep,

and staying active throughout the day.

Those habits account for the overwhelming majority of your fat loss results.

Your big takeaway if you still believe: Fasted workouts aren’t a secret weapon; they’re simply one option among many. If fasted training fits your schedule, feels good, and doesn’t compromise your performance, do it. If eating beforehand helps you train better with more consistency, then do that.

Expert Verdict: Is Fasted Cardio Worth It in 2026?

Fitness culture often sells fasted workouts as fat-burning magic, but the science tells a more nuanced story. Training on an empty stomach may increase fat use during the workout, but it does not appear to produce greater long-term fat loss when calories, protein, and training stay the same.

If fasted training fits your schedule, feels good, and helps you stay consistent, keep doing it. A morning walk, an easy bike ride, or a Zone 2 cardio session before breakfast can be an excellent way to start the day. If your goal is to build muscle, get stronger, or perform at a high level, it’s preferable to eat something beforehand.

So, should you train fasted for fat loss?

It’s a matter of personal preference because it’s a tool, not a trick.