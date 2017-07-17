Behind-the-Scenes

Never-Before-Seen Images from Classic 'Rocky' Movies

Sylvester Stallone shares some photos from the films that made him America's favorite underdog.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
1 of 10

First Look

Never Before Seen Images from Classic Rocky Movies
Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty

If you thought you saw all there was to see from those timeless Rocky flicks, you're in for a treat. Courtesy of Sylvester Stallone's Instagram page, these classic images include rare deleted scenes from the Rocky franchise, along with some behind-the-scenes hijinx that fans of the Italian Stallion will surely appreciate.

From fight choreography to having fun with his co-stars, we get a rare glimpse of the action when the cameras were off. Check out the following photos to see for the first time scenes that didn't go the distance in theses classic Rocky movies.

2 of 10

Body Shots

According to Stallone, some of those choreographed punches were real, and no doubt really hurt. A testament to the toughness of Dolph Lundgren and any other opponent who faced the Italian Stallion through the years. 

3 of 10

Teacher and Student

Stallone shares his affection for Burgess Meredith, who played his trainer Mickey in the first few Rocky movies. 

4 of 10

WTF

This scene definitely didn't make the final cut of Rocky IV. According to Stallone, some guy just jumped into the ring and got a little too close for comfort. So the champ gave him a soft jab to keep the intruder at bay until security could remove him from the scene. 

5 of 10

Boxing's Big Screen Best

"No better movie boxers than Apollo and Drago," says Stallone. Here he is directing the two potent-punchers in Rocky IV

6 of 10

Taking a Breather

The blows take their toll. Here, Stallone shows the effects of going a few rounds with a very strong heavyweight. 

7 of 10

Rocky Downs Dipper

Another deleted scene where Balboa KO's the character Dipper, who gets a little too much in his face. 

8 of 10

I Feel Good

Who could forget the appearance by the great James Brown in Rocky IV? The fight between Creed and Drago was truly a spectacle, and as Stallone points out, one that is now a reality with the upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor fight. 

9 of 10

Horsing Around

Sylvester Stallone Instagram

Stallone takes a break from the physical pounding to make Drago's life difficult between takes. 

10 of 10

Off Script

Sylvester Stallone Instagram

More praise for Lundgren as the two rivals work on some complicated moves in the ring. 

Topics:
Comments