Never-Before-Seen Images from Classic 'Rocky' Movies

Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty

If you thought you saw all there was to see from those timeless Rocky flicks, you're in for a treat. Courtesy of Sylvester Stallone's Instagram page, these classic images include rare deleted scenes from the Rocky franchise, along with some behind-the-scenes hijinx that fans of the Italian Stallion will surely appreciate.

From fight choreography to having fun with his co-stars, we get a rare glimpse of the action when the cameras were off. Check out the following photos to see for the first time scenes that didn't go the distance in theses classic Rocky movies.