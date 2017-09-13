News

Conor McGregor Eyes $475M Super-yacht, Suddenly Develops Thirst for More Money

The UFC star posts photos of the massive sailing vessel while vacationing in Ibiza.

It takes a lot to impress Conor McGregor. The UFC champion and runner-up in last month's superfight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn't one to hand out praise and admiration to others.

After catching sight of a massive yacht off the coast of Formente—the small Spanish island near Ibiza—while vacationing with family and friends, though, McGregor had to admit it was something to behold. In a recent Instagram post, the Irishman talked about—and somehow underestimated—the yacht's value, and offered a McGregor-esque take on the boat's billionaire owner, Andrey Melnichenko.

So captivated by its sheer size and beauty, the outspoken MMA fighter decided to hop on a jet ski for a closer look, where he likened the yacht to something you'd see in a James Bond movie

According to The Sun, the yacht is "the longest and tallest [vessel of its class] in the world at 468ft from front to back." In addition, Yacht A also flaunts eight decks (connected by a series of elevators), a free-floating spiral staircase, giant swimming pool, an underwater observation pod, and masts 330' above the water line.

This photo from McGregor really captures the vessel's daunting size.

So how has this spectacle of incredible wealth on the water affected the UFC star's perspective of money? By serving as motivation to make more money, of course. "I don't have a wealth belly just yet. I'm more just rich fat now. I must keep eating," said McGregor on Instagram after getting an eyeful of the behemoth on the sea.

Leave it to the workout fanatic to notice the exercise equipment on the yacht.

Concept 2 Rower out the back on the second floor @conormcgregorfast.

Did the realization that he's not quite in the same class as the boat's Russian billionaire owner put a damper on his post-fight getaway? Judging from this post, we'd say the feisty fighter is in fine spirits.

To an even bigger yoke

