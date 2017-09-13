Conor McGregor Eyes $475M Super-yacht, Suddenly Develops Thirst for More Money

It takes a lot to impress Conor McGregor. The UFC champion and runner-up in last month's superfight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn't one to hand out praise and admiration to others.
After catching sight of a massive yacht off the coast of Formente—the small Spanish island near Ibiza—while vacationing with family and friends, though, McGregor had to admit it was something to behold. In a recent Instagram post, the Irishman talked about—and somehow underestimated—the yacht's value, and offered a McGregor-esque take on the boat's billionaire owner, Andrey Melnichenko.
The 360 million dollar "sailing yacht A" pulls up out the back garden this morning . "Sailing yacht A" its called. That's how you know the owner doesn't need to give a bollox about anything. Sailing yacht A. Most expensive sailing yacht in the world. 360mill. Owned by a Russian billionaire. Google it. Crazy!
So captivated by its sheer size and beauty, the outspoken MMA fighter decided to hop on a jet ski for a closer look, where he likened the yacht to something you'd see in a James Bond movie.
According to The Sun, the yacht is "the longest and tallest [vessel of its class] in the world at 468ft from front to back." In addition, Yacht A also flaunts eight decks (connected by a series of elevators), a free-floating spiral staircase, giant swimming pool, an underwater observation pod, and masts 330' above the water line.
This photo from McGregor really captures the vessel's daunting size.
So how has this spectacle of incredible wealth on the water affected the UFC star's perspective of money? By serving as motivation to make more money, of course. "I don't have a wealth belly just yet. I'm more just rich fat now. I must keep eating," said McGregor on Instagram after getting an eyeful of the behemoth on the sea.
That was a mad scene. I only posted "race to the next yacht" two days ago and then this one pulls up right out my back garden. The biggest one of all. This is an eye opening level of opulence to witness first hand. To me, it is truly motivating. I'm starting to think I don't have a wealth belly just yet. I'm more just rich fat now. I must keep eating. I wonder if my lunch is ready. Happy Tuesday
Leave it to the workout fanatic to notice the exercise equipment on the yacht.
Did the realization that he's not quite in the same class as the boat's Russian billionaire owner put a damper on his post-fight getaway? Judging from this post, we'd say the feisty fighter is in fine spirits.