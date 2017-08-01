Daniel Cormier Dazed and Confused After Getting KO'd at UFC 214

It's not pretty, but the video captured by the overhead camera after the Daniel Cormier vs. Jon "Bones" Jones headliner at UFC 214 shows just how bad the former champ's mental state was after getting KO'd by Jones.

Cormier's ultimate demise began with a devastating head kick from Jones in the third round. After a barrage of brutal punches, referee John McCarthy mercifully stepped in to stop the fight.

As seen in the video, Cormier was severely rattled from the onslaught. For two minutes the dazed, former light heavyweight champion can be seen stumbling around the octagon as medical personnel, UFC President Dana White, and others make efforts to settle him down.

The post-fight spectacle wasn't easy to watch, and to make matters worse, Cormier's compromised mental state became highly evident during his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Rogan later apologized for doing the interview with the badly beaten former champion. "I f----d up," Rogan admitted in the video below.