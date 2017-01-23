Phil Heath Shares His Go-to Front Squat Technique

A video posted by Phil Heath (@philheath) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Phil Heath has six Mr. Olympia titles and is gunning for a seventh later this year, so we think the man might know a little about lifting.

SEE ALSO: Phil Heath's Mass-Building Shoulder Routine

He recently posted this video on his Instagram about the front squat with the following tips:

“Front squats. I get more questions about this exercise than any other, and for good reason- it's tough to get it right! So here's a quick demo of how I like to do this often-overlooked exercise. Start with a light weight and try adding it into your leg day. Want more training tips and tricks? Get it right now over at giftedchannel.vhx.tv #PhilHeath #MrOlympia #damnmyforearmsareyoked #TipsOnFrontSquats”

SEE ALSO: Phil Heath's Mass-Building Shoulder Routine

SEE ALSO: Phil Heath's Leg Training Routine

If you like Phil Heath's take on all things bodybuilding, then make sure to check out all his workout tips and advice at giftedchannel.vhx.tv.