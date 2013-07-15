Superbodies: The 10 Fittest Comic Heroes

From the very early days of the sport, bodybuilders have been inspired by comic books. Bodybuilders, in turn, went on to inspire a generation of comic book artists. Now, in the era of the comic book movie, the actors who portray superheroes have inspired gym rats and future bodybuilders around the globe. In honor of this powerful, self-perpetuating circle of motivation, we rank the top 10 superheroes who got the big-screen treatment from actors who trained their asses off. The criteria to make this list was simple: The character in question had to be a hero whose original source material was a comic book, and the actor portraying the character had to show an exemplary physique onscreen. To nip some FAQs in the bud: Since Conan the Barbarian’s source material was a novel, Arnold’s portrayal of that character is ineligible. Likewise, Arnold’s turn as Mr. Freeze in Batman and Robin is also out, as this list honors heroes, not villains.