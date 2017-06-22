The Best Photos of Women's Wrestling Through History

Laura Luongo/Getty Images

Netflix's new series GLOW, which stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, premieres on Friday, and it may just be your next great unapologetic binge watch.

The comedy, created by the team of masterminds behind the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, follows the fictional tale of a struggling actress (played by Mad Men's Alison Brie) who becomes a part of GLOW, which was an actual women's wrestling TV series that aired in the 1980s.

Based on the trailers, the 10-episode series will have more than enough glitter, spandex, and glam rock to make you feel like it's 1985 again.

In honor of the premiere of GLOW on June 23, here are some of the best photos of women's wrestling through the ages.