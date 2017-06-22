Athletes & Celebrities

The Best Photos of Women's Wrestling Through History

In honor of the premiere of the Netflix wrestling comedy 'GLOW,' here are some of the best snapshots of women's wrestling through the ages.

The History of Women's Wrestling

Laura Luongo/Getty Images

Netflix's new series GLOW, which stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, premieres on Friday, and it may just be your next great unapologetic binge watch.

The comedy, created by the team of masterminds behind the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, follows the fictional tale of a struggling actress (played by Mad Men's Alison Brie) who becomes a part of GLOW, which was an actual women's wrestling TV series that aired in the 1980s.

Based on the trailers, the 10-episode series will have more than enough glitter, spandex, and glam rock to make you feel like it's 1985 again.

In honor of the premiere of GLOW on June 23, here are some of the best photos of women's wrestling through the ages.

Women Wrestle
Illstein Bild/Getty Images

Gisela Steilingen and Rosa Kotowski demonstrating the 'head grip' in 1901.  

Kim Vintage Stock/Getty Images

Women wrestle on the beach in 1930. 

Imagno/Getty Images

Women wrestling around 1930. 

Evans/Getty Images

Wrestlers perform for a crowd in 1950. 

Evans/Getty Images

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The Fabulous Moolah was a wrestling veteran and a pioneer in women's wrestling. She began her career in 1949 and continued making appearances in the ring until just before her death in 2007.

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

A referee counts down in a match between two women in the 1970s.

Wally McNamee/Getty Images

A female wrestler jumps on an opponent in the ring.

Laura Luongo/Getty Images

GLOW wrestlers in the ring on May 4, 1988.

Laura Luongo/Getty Images

Laura Luongo/Getty Images

Laura Luongo/Getty Images

GLOW wrestler Miss MTV in 1988.

