31 Must-Try Outdoor Activities Across 10 U.S. Cities

mattpaul / Getty

With its beaches consistently ranked among the world’s best, the Big Island and Maui are non-stop playgrounds that help you feel more energized than when you arrived. There are waterfalls to hike to (and rappel down!), sunsets to paddle toward, and serious waves to catch. Aloha.

Hiking and trail running

Get ready to go hiking, canyon rappelling, mountain tubing, and more. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (nps.gov/havo), on the Big Island, has more than 150 miles of hiking trails where you can witness erupting volcanoes up close, trek across craters, and be dwarfed by the surrounding jungle landscape. We love trail running because you’re forced to be alert to your form and your surroundings. The uneven surface also fires up underused stabilizing muscles, plus hills offer total-booty toning, because the mechanics of running up an elevated surface recruits your gluteal muscles even more than on flat surfaces.

Stand-up paddleboarding

SUPing, as it’s often referred to, offers a unique upper-body challenge for your arms, chest, back, and core. It’s trending because you can SUP on virtually any water surface—from rivers to lakes to coves and the ocean—and there is very little learning curve to contend with. Kona Boys (konaboys.com) on the Big Island offers surfing, SUPing, and kayaking (rentals/lessons).

Waterfall rappelling

You’re headed to the unofficial U.S. capital of waterfalls, so it’s almost obligatory that you try lowering yourself down the surface of one. Play Indiana Joanie and work those biceps with Rappel Maui (rappelmaui.com).

Surfing

SwellWomen surf retreat (swellwomen.com) in Maui will get you from timid to takedown on the waves. The six-day retreat also includes yoga and nutrition consultations. Surfing works your triceps, chest, and back as you go from prone (flat) on the board; your core as your pop up; and your glutes, quads, and hamstrings as you ride waves. Plus, salty sea air, according to the Lung Institute, shows therapeutic effects, such as improved lung function and reduced sinus pressure. For a day’s lesson, head to The Royal Hawaiian Surf Academy (royalhawaiiansurfacademy.com), ranked No.1 on TripAdvisor for classes in Lahaina, Maui.