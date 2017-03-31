Alicia Rancier's Inspirational Transformation



Courtesy of Rancier Studios

At 23, Alicia Rancier, a certified personal trainer and graphic designer from Myrtle Beach, SC, weighed in at 170 lbs. She recalls one of her lowest moments that began a downward spiral.

“My senior year in college, I found myself walking to class eating a fast-food sandwich and sipping a medium-size soda as fast as I could. About a half-hour into the lecture, I started feeling ill: severe heartburn, sour stomach, headache, nausea—I felt like my throat was closing in,” Rancier recalls. Her doctor diagnosed her with reflux disease and ulcers. She was devastated, upset, and embarrassed. “I’d never been that heavy in all my life. I couldn’t eat anything because of the unbearable pain from the ulcers, and the depression was making me have suicidal thoughts,” she says. The diagnosis spurred her to lose weight, but she lost too much, too soon. It took her four years after that to reach a healthy and stable 145 lbs.

READ THE LABELS

Rancier started her turnaround by reading the nutrition labels on food and replacing processed foods with fresh ones. Now Rancier eats five to six meals a day and tracks her calories and macros on MyFitnessPal. “I have become an ovo-lacto pescatarian, which means I only eat seafood such as shrimp, salmon, and tuna, along with eggs and dairy.” She also eats a lot of fresh veggies like green beans and cucumbers, plus complex carbs such as oatmeal and black beans.

FROM CARDIO TO WEIGHTLIFTING

When Rancier started working out she mostly did cardio. “I was using the treadmill, elliptical, and stationary bike, and learning how to use the machines. Then, when I felt more comfortable, I started lifting weights, and I was hooked!” She usually hits the gym six days a week for an hour.

“I love training legs!” she says. “My favorite exercises include squats, deadlifts, and reverse hyperextensions.”

