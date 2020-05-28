Phase 1, Day 3

Works: Back

1. Pullup: 4 sets to failure (Tip: Either use an assisted pullup machine (keep the resistance light) or have a spotter help you.)

2. Squat deadlift: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Think of this move as a regular deadlift, but keep your stance wide so you sit back as you lower the bar toward the floor.)

3. Lat pulldown: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: Focus on keeping your chest tall and your elbows pointed down.)

4. One-arm Smith machine row: 4 sets of 8 per side (Tip: Stand sideways in the Smith machine holding the bar in outside hand. Bend at hips, keeping back flat and chest up; place opposite hand on thigh for support. Row the bar up, keeping elbow close to side.)

5. T-bar row: 4 sets of 12, 10, 8, 6 (Tip: You can use a T-bar or a barbell with one end locked into a landmine or secured on the floor.)

6. Good morning: 3 sets of 10 (Tip: Maintain an arch in your lower back at all times; keep the load relatively light until you get the form down.)

7. Cable pull-through: 4 sets of 15 (Tip: Stand away from the cable stack set to a low position holding the ends of the rope attachment in both hands, knees wider than shoulders. Lean forward, bending knees while keeping back flat and abs tight. Stand up, pulling the rope through your legs, squeeze glutes. Return slowly to start.)