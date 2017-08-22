Nutrition

Figure Competitor Judy Weichman's Chocolate Protein Bar Recipe

A chocolate no-cheat treat under 200 calories.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Chocolate Protein Bar Recipe
LauriPatterson / Getty
Calories 197
Protein 13g
Fat 9g
Carbs 15g
LauriPatterson / Getty

At age 38, Judy Weichman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She then joined a gym which allowed her to find her love of lifting and to regress her disease.

Chocolate Protein Bar Servings: 20 bars
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: Overnight
You'll need
  • 8 scoops chocolate protein powder
  • 1 1/4 overflowing cups unsweetened applesauce
  • 1 cup natural peanut butter
  • 3 1/2 cups quick-oats oatmeal
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts

In addition to joining the gym she did a complete diet overhaul, which meant cutting out sugar and carbs, and adding in healthy whole foods such as chicken, zucchini bran muffins, homemade protein cookies, and polyunsaturated fats like sunflower-seed oil. Replacing processed carbs and sugar with cleaner alternatives helped reduce the inflammation in her body. Within a few months she started to notice a decrease in her symptoms.

Here is the recipe to one of her healthy protein bar swaps to help you along your fitness journey. 

Directions 
1. Mix all ingredients together. Flatten in 9x13" sprayed pan; refrigerate overnight. Cut into bars, and store.
Topics:
Comments