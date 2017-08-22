Figure Competitor Judy Weichman's Chocolate Protein Bar Recipe

At age 38, Judy Weichman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She then joined a gym which allowed her to find her love of lifting and to regress her disease.

Chocolate Protein Bar Servings: 20 bars

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: Overnight You'll need 8 scoops chocolate protein powder

1 1/4 overflowing cups unsweetened applesauce

1 cup natural peanut butter

3 1/2 cups quick-oats oatmeal

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

In addition to joining the gym she did a complete diet overhaul, which meant cutting out sugar and carbs, and adding in healthy whole foods such as chicken, zucchini bran muffins, homemade protein cookies, and polyunsaturated fats like sunflower-seed oil. Replacing processed carbs and sugar with cleaner alternatives helped reduce the inflammation in her body. Within a few months she started to notice a decrease in her symptoms.

Here is the recipe to one of her healthy protein bar swaps to help you along your fitness journey.