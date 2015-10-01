Get a Hot Body Like Madonna

Balawa/AKM-GSI

It's not easy getting a body like Madonna—at 57, she’s got the strength, stamina, and muscle tone of a fit woman half her age. Her intense work ethic plays a big part, but her personal trainer, Craig Smith, also gets credit for keeping her fit and energized. “Our workouts are designed to support what she does onstage, which means a mix of endurance, flexibility and mobility, stability, balance, and resistance training,” says Smith, who is also the creative director of Hard Candy Fitness, a chain of fitness studios created by Madonna in 2010. The pop icon, who kicks off her 42-city Rebel Heart worldwide tour this month, regularly follows workouts like this fast and furious total-body strength circuit. Do it three times through to hit every major muscle group while boosting heart rate and blasting calories.

These exercises are demonstrated by fitness model NPC bikini competitor, Melissa Trapani.

