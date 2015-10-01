Workouts

Get a Hot Body Like Madonna

Want arms (and abs and legs) like a rock star's? Madonna's personal trainer, Craig Smith, reveals some of the pop queen’s favorite moves for keeping up her amazing physique.

Get Madonna's Physique

Madonna
It's not easy getting a body like Madonna—at 57, she’s got the strength, stamina, and muscle tone of a fit woman half her age. Her intense work ethic plays a big part, but her personal trainer, Craig Smith, also gets credit for keeping her fit and energized. “Our workouts are designed to support what she does onstage, which means a mix of endurance, flexibility and mobility, stability, balance, and resistance training,” says Smith, who is also the creative director of Hard Candy Fitness, a chain of fitness studios created by Madonna in 2010. The pop icon, who kicks off her 42-city Rebel Heart worldwide tour this month, regularly follows workouts like this fast and furious total-body strength circuit. Do it three times through to hit every major muscle group while boosting heart rate and blasting calories.

These exercises are demonstrated by fitness model NPC bikini competitor, Melissa Trapani.

1. Triple-Pulse Squat and Triceps Press

Melissa Trapani
Works: Shoulders, Triceps, Glutes, Thighs, Calves

  • Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width, toes turned out. Hold weights at shoulders, palms in; lift heels (left). Lower into sumo squat and pulse three counts, hands in front of chest.
  • Stand up, keeping heels lifted and extend arms overhead, bringing weights together with palms facing each other.
  • Lower weights behind head, keeping biceps close to ears and heels lifted (right). Straighten arms above head; then squat. Keeping heels up. Continue one minute.
2. Dumbbell Lunge Serve Out

Melissa Trapani
Works: Back, Biceps, Glutes,Thighs

  • Stand tall with feet hip-distance apart, holding dumbbells with arms bent 90°, elbows close to sides, palms up (left).
  • Lunge forward with left leg, bending both knees 90°. As you lunge, extend arms forward to shoulder height (right).
  • Hold here for one count, then step back to start, bringing elbows back toward ribs. Repeat for 30 seconds, lunging forward with left leg, then switch sides and repeat for another 30 seconds, lunging forward with right leg.
3. Side Lunge to Upright Row

Melissa Trapani
Works: Shoulders, Back, Glutes, Thighs

  • Standing holding weights in front of thighs. Step left foot out to left side, bending left knee 90° while pushing glutes back. Keep both feet facing forward, left knee aligned over ankle and shin perpendicular to floor (left).
  • Step left foot back to center, bringing both feet together. At the same time, row weights toward chest, flaring elbows out to shoulder height. Keep wrists straight and abs engaged (right).
  • Step back out to left and repeat for 30 seconds; switch sides.

Tip: Keep up the pace and intensity of the workout, taking as little rest as possible between each move. Rest one minute after each full circuit.

4. Squat, Curl, and Press

Melissa Trapani
Works: Shoulders, Biceps, Core, Glutes, Thigh

  • Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding weights with palms facing sides. Squat down, bending knees 90° and sitting back in heels. Keep head up and shoulders down (left).
  • Stand up, curling weights toward shoulders (center).
  • Extend right arm above shoulder, pivoting off right foot as your rotate arms toward floor (right). Repeat squat series, this time extending left arm after the curl and rotating to right side. Continue for one minute.

Tip: Fix your eyes on one spot throughout the exercise to help you maintain balance and form.

5. Reverse Flye to Back Row

Melissa Trapani
Works: Back, Core, Glutes

  • Standing with feet hip-distance apart, arms at sides holding weight, palms in. Hinge forward from hips, bending knees slightly as you lower your torso toward floor. Keep back flat and head in line with spine.
  • Lift arms out to sides, squeezing shoulder blades together; keep a slight bend in elbows as you bring weights in line with shoulders (left). Hold for one count, then lower weights back to start.
  • Keeping upper body hinged toward floor, row elbows toward sides, keeping arms close to body and head in line with spine (right). Hold for one count, lower, and repeat the entire series for one minute.

6. Plie Squat and Punch

Melissa Trapani
Works: Shoulders, Arms, Core, Glutes, Thighs

  • Stand with feet wider than shoulder-distance apart, toes turned out slightly. Hold weights at shoulder height, elbows pointing down.
  • Lower into a plié squat, bending knees about 90°. Keep knees over ankles, tracking with toes (left).
  • Rotate torso to left, punching right hand in front of left shoulder. Keep shoulders over hips and knees bent (right).
  • Return to center and repeat, this time rotating to right while punching left hand in front of right shoulder for one minute. Continue for one minute, remaining in squat throughout.

Tip: Use your abdominal muscles to help drive the punches. Keep the movement slow and under control at all times.

