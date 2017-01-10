Workouts

Strong, Lean Legs Like Janet Layug

Boost your booty and legs with this lower body sculpting routine, demonstrated by the IFBB Bikini Pro.

by
1 of 5

Key to Lean Leg Success

Per Bernal

Lower-body workouts are intense for good reason. Those powerful muscles can generate a lot of force, so you need exercises that get them fully engaged and exhausted. But a heavy lifting day doesn’t necessarily translate to a balanced lower body. Classic squats, deadlifts, and lunges can sometimes disproportionately work the quads and hamstrings and leave the glutes undertrained, explains fitness coach Tim Gardner, who counts IFBB bikini pro Janet Layug among his clients. The solution? While he’ll often separate out quads and hamstrings in training, this combined workout does it all. “The routine is structured to pre-exhaust the leg muscles,” says Gardner. “We start out targeting the quads, then transfer to the hamstrings, and back to the quads, adding in some glute isolation. We build up to higher-rep finishing sets, which is ideal for complete toning.” Result: Your glutes get their fair share of exercise so you can build muscle where you need it most. Check out these key lower-body moves demonstrated by Layug. Check out the complete workout on page 16 of our January/February issue of Muscle & Fitness Hers on sale now!

 

2 of 5

Leg Press

Per Bernal

WORKS: QUADS

  • Sit on leg-press machine with feet wider than hip-distance apart on platform, toes pointed out slightly and knees at 90 degrees, directly above ankles. Keep your back fully against the seat pad.
  • Straighten legs, pushing through heels as you press out. Don’t lock out knees at the top of the movement.
  • Slowly lower to start and repeat. Sets: 4 Reps: 10, 10, 15, 25 

SEE ALSO: 5 Great Butt Boosting Workouts  

3 of 5

Platform Straight Leg Deadlift

Per Bernal

WORKS: HAMSTRINGS

  • Stand tall on a platform or weight plate holding barbell in front of thighs with an alternate grip (one palm facing out, one palm facing in).
  • Hinge forward from waist, lowering barbell toward tops of feet, keeping back straight, until you feel the stretch along your hamstrings.
  • Straighten torso, extending hips to return to starting position. Sets: 3 Reps: 10, 15, 25 

SEE ALSO: 4 Moves for Sexy Calves

4 of 5

Leg Curl

Per Bernal

WORKS: HAMSTRINGS

  • Lie facedown on a leg-curl machine, gripping handles lightly. Place lower calves under the roll bar, feet flexed.
  • Keeping feet flexed, curl bar toward glutes. Hold one count, then return to start, keeping movement under control. Sets: 3 Reps: 10, 15, 25 

SEE ALSO: 7 Great Exercises for Your Legs 

5 of 5

Walking Dumbbell Lunge

Per Bernal

WORKS: GLUTES, QUADS

  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart, holding weights at sides with palms facing in.
  • Lunge forward with left leg, bending both knees 90 degrees, keeping front knee aligned over ankle and back knee a few inches off the floor.
  • Pushing through left heel, step feet back together. Then lunge forward with right leg, bending both knees 90 degrees. Continue walking forward, alternating legs. Sets: 3 Reps: 30 per side 

SEE ALSO: Best Exercises to Lift Your Butt

Topics:
Comments