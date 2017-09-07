Apple & Blackberry Baked Oats

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F

2. Using sunflower or coconut oil, grease a small, shallow oven-safe dish. Place apple and half of the blackberries at the bottom of the dish.

3. Whisk together egg, milk, and protein powder in a bowl until smooth. Add oats and stir.

4. Pour mixture over fruit and top with remaining berries. Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbling.

5. Serve warm with yogurt, if desired, or allow to cool, slice, and eat on the go.