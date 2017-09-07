Healthy Recipes
Apple & Blackberry Baked Oats
Fresh fruit and whey protein power up ordinary oatmeal.
Your healthy, protein-packed breakfast doesn't have to be bland or ordinary. This baked oatmeal takes it to the next level with delicious apples and blackberries, along with whey protein to fuel your morning.
Apple & Blackberry Baked Oats Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 25 min.
You'll need
- 1 apple, peeled and cooked
- ¼ cup fresh blackberries
- 1 whole egg (or 2 egg whites)
- ½ cup milk (dairy, nut, or soy)
- 1 scoop whey protein powder (fruit flavored or vanilla)
- ½ cup jumbo oats
- Greek yogurt or vanilla frozen yogurt, for serving (optional)
Recipe from Heather Davies, aka Protein Chef, a U.K. food blogger. Follow her on Twitter @protein_chef and on Instagram/FB @proteinchef.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F
2. Using sunflower or coconut oil, grease a small, shallow oven-safe dish. Place apple and half of the blackberries at the bottom of the dish.
3. Whisk together egg, milk, and protein powder in a bowl until smooth. Add oats and stir.
4. Pour mixture over fruit and top with remaining berries. Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbling.
5. Serve warm with yogurt, if desired, or allow to cool, slice, and eat on the go.