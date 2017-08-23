Healthy Recipes

Chef Robert Irvine's Thai-Style Snapper Crudo

Take it up a notch in the kitchen with this super-easy, no-cook, gourmet recipe.

Snapper Crudo
Calories 502
Protein 42g
Fat 17g
Carbs 43g
Thai-Style Snapper Crudo Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 6 (5 oz) yellowtail snapper fillets, skin off
  • 3 mangoes, sliced
  • 2 tbsp minced ginger
  • 1/4 cup Thai basil, shredded
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, shredded
  • 1 red onion, sliced thin
  • 4 tbsp green onion, sliced thin
  • Juice and zest of 2 limes
  • 1 Thai chili, minced
  • 1 red jalapeño, sliced thin, seeds removed
  • 2 oz mirin
  • 2 tbsp sambal oelek
  • 2 oz rice vinegar
  • 4 tbsp canola oil
  • 2 tbsp fish sauce
  • 1/2 cup coconut water
Directions 
1. Cut snapper into large dice. Based on availability, you can substitute a different kind of snapper or scallops.
2. Place diced snapper in a mixing bowl. Add mangoes, ginger, herbs, onion, and zest, and refrigerate.
3. In a second bowl, mix chili, jalapeño, and all liquid ingredients. Allow to sit for 20 minutes.
4. Add marinade to snapper and mango. Lightly toss, and serve.
