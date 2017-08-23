Healthy Recipes
Chef Robert Irvine's Thai-Style Snapper Crudo
Take it up a notch in the kitchen with this super-easy, no-cook, gourmet recipe.
Thai-Style Snapper Crudo Servings: 4
You'll need
- 6 (5 oz) yellowtail snapper fillets, skin off
- 3 mangoes, sliced
- 2 tbsp minced ginger
- 1/4 cup Thai basil, shredded
- 1/4 cup cilantro, shredded
- 1 red onion, sliced thin
- 4 tbsp green onion, sliced thin
- Juice and zest of 2 limes
- 1 Thai chili, minced
- 1 red jalapeño, sliced thin, seeds removed
- 2 oz mirin
- 2 tbsp sambal oelek
- 2 oz rice vinegar
- 4 tbsp canola oil
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 1/2 cup coconut water
Directions
1. Cut snapper into large dice. Based on availability, you can substitute a different kind of snapper or scallops.
2. Place diced snapper in a mixing bowl. Add mangoes, ginger, herbs, onion, and zest, and refrigerate.
3. In a second bowl, mix chili, jalapeño, and all liquid ingredients. Allow to sit for 20 minutes.
4. Add marinade to snapper and mango. Lightly toss, and serve.