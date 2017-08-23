Chef Robert Irvine's Thai-Style Snapper Crudo

Directions

1. Cut snapper into large dice. Based on availability, you can substitute a different kind of snapper or scallops.

2. Place diced snapper in a mixing bowl. Add mangoes, ginger, herbs, onion, and zest, and refrigerate.

3. In a second bowl, mix chili, jalapeño, and all liquid ingredients. Allow to sit for 20 minutes.

4. Add marinade to snapper and mango. Lightly toss, and serve.