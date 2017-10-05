Garlic is a staple ingredient in most recipes, and that of Chef Irvine’s low-carb BBQ chicken recipe. The way garlic is cut and cooked depicts what health benefits it will allow. Thankfully, this recipe calls for chopped garlic, which will produce active agents called allyl sulfide compounds. Chopping garlic breaks the cell walls, triggering a bunch of chemical reactions—leading to that “garlicy” smell. Yet throwing the chopped garlic right into hot oil will disarm a key enzyme, instead let the garlic sit for 10 minutes. This will give the cancer-fighting compounds a chance to take shape.

Low-carb BBQ Chicken Servings: 5

You'll need 1 1/2 lb boneless chicken breast

1 oz Smokey Rotisserie Seasoning (Irvine Spice Blend)

2 Tbsp garlic, finely chopped

3 Tbsp BBQ sauce

1 Tbsp grapeseed oil

