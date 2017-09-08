Protein-rich Slow Cooker Recipe: Honey Sesame Chicken

Directions

1. Combine the onion, garlic, honey, soy sauce, ketchup, oil, ginger, and red pepper flakes.

2. Cut the chicken up into slices, and place the slices into the crock pot.

3. Cover the chicken with the honey mixture, and cook everything on low for three to four hours.

4. For the last 30 minutes, remove the chicken from the crock-pot, leaving the sauce remnants.

5. Dissolve the arrowroot flour in water, and pour it into the crock pot—combine this with the sauce that’s already in the crock pot.

6. Cook this on high for about 10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.

7. Once the sauce has thickened, return the chicken to the pot and stir until serving.

8. Top the chicken off with sesame seeds.