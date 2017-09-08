Healthy Recipes
Protein-rich Slow Cooker Recipe: Honey Sesame Chicken
This healthy crock pot recipe will fit your macros and fill you up.
There’s nothing like coming home to a cooked meal after a hard day at work or a long gym session. However, when you're constantly on the move it's hard to find the time to cook. The solution: slow cookers. Toss in a few ingredients in the morning, and when you return home you have a delicious meal waiting for you. Perfect for a family dinner or meal prep for the week. And better yet, it's diet friendly. This simple recipe is easy enough for even the worst cooks in the kitchen, and it's also full of essential nutrients.
Honey Sesame Chicken Servings: 6
You'll need
- 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp ginger, grated
- 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1/3 cup water
- 3 tsp arrowroot flour
- 3 tbsp sesame seeds
Directions
1. Combine the onion, garlic, honey, soy sauce, ketchup, oil, ginger, and red pepper flakes.
2. Cut the chicken up into slices, and place the slices into the crock pot.
3. Cover the chicken with the honey mixture, and cook everything on low for three to four hours.
4. For the last 30 minutes, remove the chicken from the crock-pot, leaving the sauce remnants.
5. Dissolve the arrowroot flour in water, and pour it into the crock pot—combine this with the sauce that’s already in the crock pot.
6. Cook this on high for about 10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
7. Once the sauce has thickened, return the chicken to the pot and stir until serving.
8. Top the chicken off with sesame seeds.