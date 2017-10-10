Turkey sliders are a prime choice for when you're on the go and you don't have time to devour a huge, juicy burger. The carb swap for the bun is roasted sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes can help fill up your micronutrient requirements for the day, and they actually do have a muscular angle. Muscle cramps can be the worst, putting a complete halt to a workout. Having a sufficient amount of potassium and magnesium in your system can prevent that from happening. So it may be wise to make turkey sliders your pre-workout meal.
Turkey Sliders Servings: 10
You'll need
- 1.5 lb ground turkey
- 1 egg
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp garlic
- 1/4 cup yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp paprika
- Pinch of salt
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
Directions
1. Combine the egg, turkey, and seasonings. Shape the meat into small patties.
2. Slice the sweet potato in 1/2"-thick slices. Drizzle each with olive oil and cinnamon, bake the potatoes in the oven for 25 minutes at 400°.
3. Heat oil on a pan, and cook the patties to how you like them.
4. Once everything is cooked, build your sliders.