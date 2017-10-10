Turkey Sliders

Directions

1. Combine the egg, turkey, and seasonings. Shape the meat into small patties.

2. Slice the sweet potato in 1/2"-thick slices. Drizzle each with olive oil and cinnamon, bake the potatoes in the oven for 25 minutes at 400°.

3. Heat oil on a pan, and cook the patties to how you like them.

4. Once everything is cooked, build your sliders.