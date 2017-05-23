Healthy Recipes

Ultimate Meal Prep Recipes

Save time in the kitchen by cooking ahead with these go-to recipes.

Plan Ahead

Having a mouth-watering (yet healthy) meal every day of the week doesn't have to be a daunting task. All it takes is a little preparation and some planning. Most of us don't have time to cook daily, and that's where meal prep comes in handy. Spending a few hours on a Sunday night preparing your meals for the week can actually help you keep your fitness goals on track because you're less likely to pick up a quick fast food lunch. If you're not sure what meals will hold up throughout the week, we're here to help. The following recipes are easy to cook in bulk, and reheat well. So give them a try to make your like a little easier. 

1. Slow Cooker Barbacoa with Jicama Tortillas

This recipe is perfect for meal prep. You can slow cook the beef while at work and pre-steam the jicama. The barbacoa and prepared tortillas will keep refrigerated for up to five days, while the barbacoa will keep frozen for up to five months.

Get the Slow Cooker Barbacoa with Jicama Tortilla Recipe >>

2. Teriyaki Beef & Broccoli Loaded Baked Potato

This protein-rich recipe is perfect for bulking up, and makes a greak post-wokrout snack because of its fast-digesting carbs. It's a new take on the classic loaded baked potato that includes wafer-thin sliced steak, broccoli, and a yummy sauce. Cookbook author Cassy Joy Garcia says, “For convenience, I buy pre-sliced beef for stir-fries that’s labeled ‘wafer-thin beef.’ If you’d like to slice the beef yourself, purchase a pound of boneless sirloin steak and slice it wafer-thin across the grain. Then cut the slices in half to create bite-size pieces.”

Get the Teriyaki Beef & Broccoli Loaded Baked Potato Recipe >>

3. Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

We put a spin on a classic Indian dish with this super-easy recipe that packs a 55-gram protein punch with each serving. With tons of flavor and healthy ingredients, you won't have to feel guilty scarfing down this dish. To top it off, you can leave it to slow cook while you're at work.

Get the Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe >>

4. Jalapeño Yogurt Sauce

Whip up this yogurt sauce to pair with proteins that have been in the fridge for a few days. Or spread it on bread when making a sandwich. You’ll add flavor to dry proteins and bolster your office lunch.

Get the Jalapeño Yogurt Sauce Recipe >>

5. Slow Cooker Brisket & Onions

This low-carb recipe packs a mere 4 calories per serving but doesn't skimp on taste. It's juicy, uses minimal ingredients, and is a breeze to prepare and reheat. 

Get the Slow Cooker Brisket & Onions Recipe >>

6. Olive-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

This restaurant-quality meal will have you feeling like a gourmet chef with minimal effort. With only 1 calorie per serving (no, that's not a typo) and 11g of fat, this dish is perfect for leaning out. 

Get the Olive-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Recipe >>

