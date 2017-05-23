Ultimate Meal Prep Recipes

Sam Kaplan
This protein-rich recipe is perfect for bulking up, and makes a greak post-wokrout snack because of its fast-digesting carbs. It's a new take on the classic loaded baked potato that includes wafer-thin sliced steak, broccoli, and a yummy sauce. Cookbook author Cassy Joy Garcia says, “For convenience, I buy pre-sliced beef for stir-fries that’s labeled ‘wafer-thin beef.’ If you’d like to slice the beef yourself, purchase a pound of boneless sirloin steak and slice it wafer-thin across the grain. Then cut the slices in half to create bite-size pieces.”
