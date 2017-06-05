I Work At a Desk All Day, How Do I Fix My Shoulders?

I work at a desk all day and noticed that my shoulders and back hunch over. What exercises can I do to fix this?

—Bryan D., Rolla, MO

Rounded shoulders and back are common, especially if you tend to hunch over a computer for hours a day or spend a lot of time driving. In addition to focusing on proper posture—chest up and shoulders back—throughout the day, perform the following stretches and strength exercises to help you stay upright.

Inverted row: Set the bar of a Smith machine at mid-to-low height, and position yourself under the bar, gripping it slightly wider than shoulder-width. Squeeze your shoulder blades.

Perform 3 sets of 3 reps

Wall slide press: Stand with your back against a wall, elbows at 90°, and knuckles touching a wall. Without taking your forearms off the wall, raise your arms until your thumbs touch overhead, keeping your fingers together and straight. To increase the challenge, do these from a wall-sit position.

Perform 3 sets of 15 reps

Thoracic release: Lie face-up on a foam roller positioned at mid-back. Place hands behind neck, keeping glutes on the floor. Stretch back until your hands touch the floor. Hold 10 seconds, then roll back up. Repeat.

Perform 2 sets of 10 reps